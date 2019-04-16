The call for entries is now available for the Living Proof Exhibit website at www.livingproofexhibit.org. All cancer survivors within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities are eligible to apply. Entries are accepted through June 7, 2019. A panel of jurors will review the entries. Applicants are asked to provide a brief statement about their cancer journey and how this reveals itself in their artwork. An entry fee of $25 is requested, but scholarships are available to cover this cost.
The Living Proof Exhibit grew out of a friendship between two women who used art as therapy in coping with a diagnosis of breast cancer. In 2010, the two women curated their first exhibit of work by cancer survivors. The organization’s annual juried show has been exhibited at the Figge Art Museum, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, the Dubuque Museum of Art, and the Peoria Public Library. The Muscatine Art Center will host this year’s exhibition from September 5th through November 3rd.
The collaboration between Living Proof Exhibit and the Muscatine Art Center began in 2017 with a small display of art and two free art classes for anyone impacted by cancer. These “Creative Sessions” have now been offered eight times at the Muscatine Art Center with another two sessions scheduled for fall of this year.
