No shoes, no judgments and no expectations. These are the three core principles that fitness instructor Lindsay Frazier plans to run her new yoga studio by, and with these mindsets, she hopes that her patrons will get just as much positivity out of yoga as she gets from teaching it.

Energy 108 Yoga, located on 217 East 2nd Street, will officially open on Saturday, Sept. 7, inside LivLeo Apparel. Describing it as a safe space to discover yoga practices, Frazier shared how excited she was about her grand opening.

“It took me a long time to find a location where I can offer Hot Yoga, which is what I was traveling out of town for. This place showed up at the perfect time as the small studio I started out in was running out of space,” she said. “I was having waitlists and having to turn people away. As a yoga teacher, I never want to tell someone they cannot come and practice, that is just a disservice to my community. This new space offers a lot more room so I don’t have to worry about someone not being able to have a safe space to release stress.”

For those who already go to LivLeo for both clothes and exercise, Frazier said the store’s Pilates classes aren’t going away.

“LivLeo has their own Pilates studio in the basement under where my studio is,” she said. “LivLeo welcomed me in with open arms and closed out the top loft area so it could become its own space and turn into my yoga studio.”

As for what her yoga classes will entail, Frazier stated that all classes at her studio will be beginner friendly. “You come to move and breathe and everything else is just a bonus… I show ways to modify poses and ways to intensify them as well so everyone is going at their own pace on their mat.”

Because the studio is focused on “hot yoga”, Frazier emphasized that her classes will have participants move more, giving it more of a workout vibe compared to the slower Restorative Yoga, which is also being offered at the studio for those in need of it.

“Restorative classes include yoga props provided by the studio so we can dig deeper and let go of pain and gain flexibility,” she added. “Mats are also provided at the studio if someone does not own their own.”

Other classes that Frazier hopes to offer this fall include “Yoga@Work”, which focuses on yoga that people who work in offices can do during the work day to prevent stiffness. She previously taught similar classes in-person at several big corporations and small businesses before being forced to temporarily stop due to the pandemic. She also hopes to expand into offering yoga for students at various area schools, as well as private classes for those who can’t make it to a morning or lunchtime class.

“My biggest goal is being able to offer donation-based classes like what I’ve done in the past,” she said. “Now that I’ve grown enough to move into a bigger and better space I am confident the studio will be able to offer donation-based classes again for those who might be skipping yoga classes due to the funds in their household.”

During the first week of September, Energy 108 is going to be offering a $5 special for anyone who is trying yoga at the studio for the first time. Frazier also plans to have community appreciation weeks throughout September as well for groups like first responders, teachers and those working in health care.

For more information on upcoming classes, class schedules and prices, residents can visit www.energy108muscatine.com or call 563-316-1047. Residents can also text “Yoga Club” to 866-571-0604 to receive the class schedule every Monday or look on the Energy 108 Facebook page for the schedule.