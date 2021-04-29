Local activists push MPW for all renewable energy

MUSCATINE -- Even as the planning continues at Muscatine Power and Water to switch from coal fired plants to more environmentally friendly methods of energy production, two community activists continue to push for completely renewable energy.
Sandra Stanley and Freedom Malik-Roberts, members of Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM), read prepared statements during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees.
Malik-Roberts' statement quoted data from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii that indicate a rapidly and "very grave" increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide. "Scientists the world over are noting that the increased concentration results in a higher level of acidity in the world's oceans, an increase in extreme weather events like hurricanes and the derecho and of course a warning of the atmosphere in general," the statement concluded. "As this information isn't necessarily mainstream, CLAM wanted to bring it to to the attention of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees as you continue to weigh the options for replacing the coal plants you have."
Stanley's statement said CLAM does not support a natural gas fired plant being considered. "Our goal is 100 percent renewables for our community," the statement said, referring to an increasing reliance on wind and solar energy in Iowa. "The economic costs of climate change are huge," the statement concluded. "Why not address it in a big way. Put Muscatine on the map as a leader in renewables. MPW did this with fiber optics which is very forward thinking. Do it again with renewables."
Board members and other MP&W officials did not respond directly to the statements, but the proposed combination of a gas fired generation facility and solar energy field were discussed later in the meeting. Power Production and Supply Director Doug White said the utility is continuing to work with Stanley Consultants in the preliminary planning for a gas fired combined heat and power plant as well as following up on a power supply study for a proposed solar field. "The goal is to get the right generating equipment for Muscatine," White said.
Trustee Steven Bradford asked if the new plant would impact the government order that came down several years ago to come into compliance with air emission standards. Legal and Regulatory Services Director Brandy Olson replied MP&W is meeting standards, but it will take awhile for paperwork associated with a new plant to catch up. "We've been running in the attainment range for a long time," Olson said. "I think it will be a value to the community and will get resolved. It just won't get resolved quickly because of red tape."
RATE INCREASES
Customers of MP&W's Electric and Water Utilities will pay a little more for those services, beginning this summer. The board approved two percent rate increases for electricity to go into effect August 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 and a four percent rate increase for water to go into effect July 1, 2022.
The increases resulted from a Cost of Service and Rate Design Study conducted by Dave Berg Consulting of Rosemount, MN. Berg told the board that keeping the electric rate the same would reduce the Electric Utility's cash reserves from $58 million to $14 million by the end of 2025, so two percent increases for all customer classes were recommended. He said it was a similar story for the Water Utility, although the four percent overall increase breaks down to 3 1/2 percent for residential classes and 4.2 percent for everyone else. And he told the board that MP&W's charges compare favorably with the charges imposed by neighboring utilities. "Certainly, when you combine electric and water, you're in a very sweet spot," Berg told the board.
General Manager Gage Huston said a 3.2 percent rate increase had been planned in 2022 for the Electric Utility, but it was decided the increase could be held to two percent. "What we're trying to do is keep our rates low," Huston said. "We're also trying to keep things synchronized so rate increases will take place July 1 for water and electricity."
MORE CABLE NEGOTIATIONS
Even as officials strive to keep rates for electricity and water minimal and manageable, negotiations with cable TV providers continue to threaten the budget for the Communications Utility. Huston reported contract negotiations continue with AMC, whose contract with MP&W expires May 1. "They are demanding significant increases at a time when their viewership has declined significantly," Huston told the board. "That negotiation is ongoing. They could force the channel to go black. AMC, WE tv, IFC, and BBC America are all part of the contract."
FINANCIAL REPORT
All three utilities at MP&W continue to outperform the budget, Finance and Administrative Services Director Mark Roberts reported.
A loss of $809,432 was budgeted for the Electric Utility in March, but instead profit of $65,913 was posted. For the year to date through March, a loss of $1,491,612 was budgeted, but profit of $1,942,778 was posted.
March profit of $57,635 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but actual profit was $88,217. For the year through March, budgeted profit was $152,337, but actual profit was $237,342.
A loss of $56,431 was budgeted for the Communications Utility in March, but profit of $63,856 was posted. For the year through March, loss of $66,768 was budgeted, but profit of $303,057 was realized.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified payment of expenditures and transactions for March totaling $6,688,136.
- The board received and placed on file the 2020 audit and approved retention of the Chicago based Baker Tilly US accounting and consulting firm to conduct the 2021 audit.
- The board approved the appointment of Kevin Fields to serve another term on the board.
- Huston announced a customer forum will be held at 4 PM May 19. "Customers can sign up on our website," he said.