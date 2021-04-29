Local activists push MPW for all renewable energy

The increases resulted from a Cost of Service and Rate Design Study conducted by Dave Berg Consulting of Rosemount, MN. Berg told the board that keeping the electric rate the same would reduce the Electric Utility's cash reserves from $58 million to $14 million by the end of 2025, so two percent increases for all customer classes were recommended. He said it was a similar story for the Water Utility, although the four percent overall increase breaks down to 3 1/2 percent for residential classes and 4.2 percent for everyone else. And he told the board that MP&W's charges compare favorably with the charges imposed by neighboring utilities. "Certainly, when you combine electric and water, you're in a very sweet spot," Berg told the board.

General Manager Gage Huston said a 3.2 percent rate increase had been planned in 2022 for the Electric Utility, but it was decided the increase could be held to two percent. "What we're trying to do is keep our rates low," Huston said. "We're also trying to keep things synchronized so rate increases will take place July 1 for water and electricity."

MORE CABLE NEGOTIATIONS