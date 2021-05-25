Local artist and Muscatine PVC collaborate to create new mural for downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE — An interactive mural will soon grace Cedar Street, spreading color, creativity and a message of kindness.
This will be the second mural on the building owned by Bill and Samantha Kaufmann, who own the Tattoo Lounge, 229 E. 2nd St. In August 2020, the couple brought in local artist and Calvary Church Visual Arts Pastor Johan Umana to paint an interactive mural on the side of their shop.
“When we finished the first one, Bill and Samantha told me that they wanted to do a second one, because their vision is that at some point, they want murals all around their building,” Umana said. “They were happy with the first one, and we were ready to start the second one.”
His previous Cedar Street mural featured patterned hearts to spread a message of love. Umana’s newest mural is bigger in size and scale and has twice the support. Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition (PVC) also collaborated on this project to spread its latest slogan: “Nice is the New Cool.”
“The PVC have a nice message about niceness that they want to share with the community,” Umana said. “Because we have seen a lot of violence and crime in this society, so we want to communicate that kindness and sharing and community really is the new cool.”
The mural will feature a giant panda beside balloons in front of a colorful and "cool" backdrop. Umana said the panda is considered a symbol of kindness.
“This is a friendly guy, and he’s going to share some joy and peace and happiness,” he said.
Like the previous mural, Umana said that this one will also be interactive in that residents will be able to use chalk found at the mural to write kind messages on it, as well as take pictures of themselves in front of the mural.
As of Monday afternoon, the mural was about 60% done, with Umana saying that he expected it to be complete by Thursday. “The hardest part – transferring the drawing to the wall – is already done, but I still need to do some more details on it.”
Working on such big community projects is a challenge, but one that Umana welcomes and enjoys.
“It’s not the same as painting on a regular canvas… but I like challenges," he said. "The main reason why I started painting big murals is because it was a challenge to myself.”
Umana added that he saw mural painting as a way to share his art with the community. Not only does he enjoy hearing the feedback from people who may be walking or driving by as he paints, but he also felt it was a way to give back to the city.
“People will be able to have, in some way, some artwork in the street," he said. "A lot of people don’t have access to galleries and they don’t usually go to museums. … But to have a wall with some artwork, that’s my way of I’m saying I want to share and this canvas is for everybody. It’s a way I can serve my community, because artwork is powerful and when you have a good message and meaning behind it, I think it can inspire people.”
Although he expects to continue doing mural paintings, Umana said that he is hoping to start a free training session focused on mural painting in a couple months for local artists.
“I moved here from Costa Rica because I had the opportunity to work with Calvary Church … and I want at some point to do some connecting with people here who are interested in this kind of stuff and want to do this kind of thing,” he said. “It would be awesome to see not only my artwork here in Muscatine, but to see more local artists out painting too.”