Local artist and Muscatine PVC collaborate to create new mural for downtown Muscatine

“This is a friendly guy, and he’s going to share some joy and peace and happiness,” he said.

Like the previous mural, Umana said that this one will also be interactive in that residents will be able to use chalk found at the mural to write kind messages on it, as well as take pictures of themselves in front of the mural.

As of Monday afternoon, the mural was about 60% done, with Umana saying that he expected it to be complete by Thursday. “The hardest part – transferring the drawing to the wall – is already done, but I still need to do some more details on it.”

Working on such big community projects is a challenge, but one that Umana welcomes and enjoys.

“It’s not the same as painting on a regular canvas… but I like challenges," he said. "The main reason why I started painting big murals is because it was a challenge to myself.”

Umana added that he saw mural painting as a way to share his art with the community. Not only does he enjoy hearing the feedback from people who may be walking or driving by as he paints, but he also felt it was a way to give back to the city.