A debut of young artists presented by First Light Corridor at Sunrise Galleries will feature an event debuting young artists starting at 6:30 p.m. today at 114 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.
The event will include the launch of Muscatine artist Emily Knerr's adult coloring book, "The Sun Will Come Back: a coloring book for hope." This is the first book published by the writer, illustrator and painter, and was created to help people struggling with depression and other mental illness.
The book is also available on Amazon.
Filmmaker Brody Buchanan and crew will also premiere the latest independent short film, False Nugatory, at 7:30 p.m.
