Local artist helps create brand new mural for Jefferson Elementary library

Anderson said he was glad art had been added into S.T.E.M. programming. Anderson made sure, while he was designing the mural, to pick colors that were complimentary of the library, further unifying the space while making it unique.

“They had a primary color scheme kind of going on in the library, so I just kind of took that and accentuated off of that,” Anderson explained. The mural took him a week and two days to finish, with Anderson managing to finish right before the first day of school.

“Chris did a great job on the mural in our library. It really sets the tone for an exciting learning environment, and he was able to tie in many aspects of the learning that will take place while students are in the makerspace,” Steel said.

Anderson said creating the mural for Jefferson was an “awesome” experience.

“I really enjoyed it," he said. "Just seeing the kids’ reaction just made it so much fun. It was a lot of work, but it didn’t feel like work when I could see the kids’ reactions. It was an absolute privilege and joy to paint for the school district.”