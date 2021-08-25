Local artist helps create brand new mural for Jefferson Elementary library

MUSCATINE — Jefferson Elementary students returned to school this week, and welcoming them back was a new mural to liven up a new space.
Earlier this year, Jefferson Principal Dr. Kandy Steel contacted local artist Chris Anderson. With several murals in the area, Anderson’s latest piece was created at the Muscatine Early Learning Center. Because of that he was the perfect candidate to transform Jefferson’s new makerspace.
“A makerspace is designed to provide students with challenging hands-on experiences,” Steel explained. Along with being a place to read, the library-makerspace hybrid is a place for students to learn how to code, build robots, work with 3D printers and so much more.
“Students will be asked to problem-solve and think critically as they investigate, create and explore these new learning opportunities. We are really excited about being able to offer these new experiences to our students,” Steel said.
Anderson researched subjects that will be taught in the makerspace, namely, S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) topics.
“I tried to use images to represent each one of the branches of study in the S.T.E.A.M. program and make them kid-friendly, so that way the kids can have a better understanding of what the program is all about,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he was glad art had been added into S.T.E.M. programming. Anderson made sure, while he was designing the mural, to pick colors that were complimentary of the library, further unifying the space while making it unique.
“They had a primary color scheme kind of going on in the library, so I just kind of took that and accentuated off of that,” Anderson explained. The mural took him a week and two days to finish, with Anderson managing to finish right before the first day of school.
“Chris did a great job on the mural in our library. It really sets the tone for an exciting learning environment, and he was able to tie in many aspects of the learning that will take place while students are in the makerspace,” Steel said.
Anderson said creating the mural for Jefferson was an “awesome” experience.
“I really enjoyed it," he said. "Just seeing the kids’ reaction just made it so much fun. It was a lot of work, but it didn’t feel like work when I could see the kids’ reactions. It was an absolute privilege and joy to paint for the school district.”
Anderson isn’t done with Jefferson yet. He has already been invited to help set up a small broadcasting studio for Jefferson students and will teach students about film and production. Other schools in the district plan on creating their own makerspaces; Anderson said he would be open to painting more murals.
“I really enjoy making murals because they’re something that everyone can enjoy, whether you’re young or old,” Anderson said, “I’ve always enjoyed art, but I’ve never gotten such a response until I came upon mural painting, and I always try to paint within those parameters so that it can be enjoyed by people of any background. I just love adding color to a space.”