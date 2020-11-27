Local artist seeks to get pinstriping recognized as an art form

MUSCATINE – While tentative results show Jim Hetzler did not win the contest to help build a motorcycle on the television show "Orange County Chopper," he has an art show coming up after the first of the year he hopes will further promote pinstriping.
He can’t say too much about the show just yet, but promises to be able to make further announcements soon. Out of all the pinstripers in the United States, he is one of 25 who is involved with the show. He also said that he seems to have lost entry into the quarter finals that would have had him building his dream chopper with "Orange County Chopper" star Paul Teutul Sr. He commented that he had looked up the person who won and couldn’t find anything about him, leaving him to wonder if there is something underhanded going on. He said the official results will be available late Friday.
“Little did I know (the contest) had to have voting,” Hetzler said with a laugh. “I figured I was putting my name in a hat and they would draw a name. As the contest started I didn’t advertise it. I’m not a charity case, so I wasn’t asking for anything.”
He said the contest was a fundraiser for the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Hetzler has worked helping rescue animals for some time and currently owns six dogs himself.
In case he is still in the running, he said the voting site is linked to his Facebook page.
Having been a fan of vehicles as well as an artist specializing in vehicle paint jobs, Hetzler had been intrigued by the possibility of creating a custom chopper. He also hoped to be able to visit the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally with Teutil.
Herzler’s love of creating art on vehicles actually began when he was in junior high. He enjoyed making model cars and wanted to create special paint jobs for them. He looked into pinstriping – the application of thin lines of paint to create designs on a surface – but was unable to find any information and found even people who knew how to do it guarded the secret closely. He found an advertisement in the back of a hot rod magazine that offered to show the basics of pinstriping, which he quickly ordered. The ad, it turned out, was from Ed "Big Daddy” Roth, one of the originators of the art.
His first experience painting an actual car was his first car when he was about 16 years old. He had gotten a Trans Am and used the art to paint the bird on the hood. The art exploded from there and he has explored every aspect for 40 years. He currently offers a wide range of custom paint work. Herzler said that each art work has a story behind it and is an extension of the owner.
Herzler has been promoting pinstriping as an art form, commenting that many galleries don’t recognize it as art. He said it is not a category of art.
“I’m making a serious effort to get pinstriping recognized,” he said. “It’s new. Freehand pinstriping didn’t really come about until the 1950s. It’s not a new as digital art, which has its category in museums. We have been trying to do this for a long time and we are being recognized as a true art form.”
