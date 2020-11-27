Local artist seeks to get pinstriping recognized as an art form

He can’t say too much about the show just yet, but promises to be able to make further announcements soon. Out of all the pinstripers in the United States, he is one of 25 who is involved with the show. He also said that he seems to have lost entry into the quarter finals that would have had him building his dream chopper with "Orange County Chopper" star Paul Teutul Sr. He commented that he had looked up the person who won and couldn’t find anything about him, leaving him to wonder if there is something underhanded going on. He said the official results will be available late Friday.