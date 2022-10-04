Local Boy Scout builds a new deck for his Eagle Scout project

MUSCATINE — As the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) continues to work against the major local issue of homelessness and affordable housing, a group of local scouts – led by an Eagle Scout-to-be – took the time to do their part.

Last week, Dakota Dahlke of Troop 426 gathered several of his friends in order to complete his Eagle Scout project: a brand new deck for one of the MCSA homes that are currently under reconstruction.

When it comes to scouting, it has been something that Dakota has enjoyed throughout his childhood, first entering Cub Scouts when he was in the first grade before moving onto Boy Scouts in the sixth grade. As such, it didn’t take him much convincing to try for his Eagle Scout badge during this most recent year of being a scout.

“I thought it would be a cool accomplishment to get,” Dakota said.

As for the inspiration behind the project itself, it came about when he was with his father, Scott Dahlke, who also serves as MCSA’s Executive Director.

“I go on lots of drives with him where we go and look at all the projects that he’s working on, and he showed me one of his houses for MCSA’s affordable housing project. It was in pretty rough shape,” Dakota explained.

Since he was already looking for an Eagle Scout project, Dakota thought the home would look better with a deck and knew that he could get it done with a group of his friends helping him out. This project ended up taking around seven hours to complete.

“It was kind of stressful to get it all planned out and to keep track of all the people who were there working, but one of my dad’s construction workers was there too, so he definitely helped me stay on track and do (the project) correctly,” Dakota said. “I think it turned out really well. The deck is sturdy, it looks good and it definitely ups the curb appeal of the house, I think.”

Dakota added that with this new deck, the MCSA workers that are currently refurbishing the interior of the home won’t have to worry about the dimensions for the door when they go to frame it.

Scott also took the time to praise Dakota and his troop for their hard work. With this new deck, it will increase the property value of the home by an estimated $3,000 in addition to providing a place where the home’s eventual family can gather and socialize.

“We’re just really proud of the local Boy Scout troop, and we’re really proud to see an Eagle Scout take on affordable housing as a project,” Scott said. “We were really impressed with the level of planning – from the planning of the deck, to the fundraising and communicating with the volunteers. It just shows the excellent caliber of Eagle that our local boy scouts put out.”

With construction on the home still underway, Scott shared that the team at MCSA is hoping to have interior done by the end of the year with a family moved in by February 2023.

“It’s been really exciting resurrecting a house that has been abandoned for over 20 years. To have different community groups and partners come out to help, like this Boy Scout troop, it’s just really humbling to watch all this support come together to get some of these old buildings back up and operating,” Scott continued.

In the meantime, Dakota said that he is still working on his Eagle Scout requirements, but he doesn’t expect this to be his last home project. “It was definitely fun to do, and if the opportunity comes up I’ll definitely step in and help if I can.”

For those who are interested in getting involved with MCSA’s neighborhood revitalization projects, they can either call 563-264-3278 or email Scott at sdahlke@mcsaiowa.org.