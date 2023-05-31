Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two local businesses hope to help spread the message of kindness among local students and the community as a whole through their own kind gesture.

Last week, Carriage House Carpet One and Bayer delivered “Be Kind” T-shirts to all the sixth-grade students in Muscatine Community School District.

The two companies purchased and delivered more than 300 of the shirts. During the delivery, Alma Brunson also briefly spoke with the students on behalf of "Micaela's Hope,” a foundation that focuses on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“We are grateful for their support of our district and students, that's for sure,” Tony Loconsole, director of communications & community engagement said.

Originally, the idea came from Haydee Avalos at Carriage House and Christina Boar at Bayer. According to Boar, this is the first time that either of their companies had done something like this.

“(Avalos) wanted to do something for the sixth-grade students to remind them to be kind,” Boar said. “(Avalos) and I have been friends for a long time, and she mentioned the idea to me. I thought what a great way for a small and large business to we work together to make an impact on children in our community. We thought what a great way to remind the kids that it is important to be kind to each other.

The cost of the shirts were covered entirely by Bayer and Carriage House, with both companies already feeling encouraged to try to make these shirts something they produce and give out to local students annually.

“We felt this was a good age to make an impression on the students," Boar said. "It is a tough age and sometimes they might think they don’t fit in. We all need to be reminded that everyone should be kind to each other.”

This message turned out to be an appealing one. Boar recalled how she saw several kids with the shirts on at last week’s Almost Friday Fest.

“It was a good feeling,” she said.

In addition to continuing to give the shirts to the sixth-grade class, both companies will also eventually have the “Be Kind” shirts available to purchase for those who are also interested in the message that they display.

“Being kind to each other can make the world a better place for everyone,” Boar said. “Sometimes we just need to be reminded of that.”

