Local businessman questions treasurer's office closure as a COVID-19 precaution

Maine said Tuesday those procedures were too restrictive and forcing customers to encounter delays in getting needed processes completed. He pointed out his towing and vehicle restoration business was being impacted by the restrictions.

“I just disagree that we can’t access (the office),” he told Frank, adding he felt as an elected official it was important Frank did what the public asked.

“I’m an elected official as well and I will go as far as to say that I am formally requesting (your) office be open to walk-in traffic,” he said.

Frank said she understood Maine’s and other local residents’ frustrations over the appointment requirement and other restrictions. She assured Maine she was working toward the goal of fully reopening, but insisted the current rules were needed to ensure both her staff and the public remained healthy.

“I will talk with public health and (other) county treasurers and get opinions and I will respectfully think about that, but I have to look at the entire county and my employees and everyone’s safety,” Frank replied, adding there were some county treasurer’s offices not even open yet.

“I guess we are just going to have to agree to disagree,” Maine responded.