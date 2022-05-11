Local church vandalized, asks public to keep an eye out

MUSCATINE — A local church has been the victim of minor acts of vandalism over the past month.

While its leaders are hoping to prevent it from happening again, they’re warning other residents to keep an eye out.

Shortly before Easter, Glad Tidings Church, 710 Cypress St., had several of its windows broken with rocks. No other damage was found at the time. Then, earlier this week, another case of vandalism occurred when it was discovered someone had stolen the faucet off the outside water spigot.

“We’ve had instances of vandalism in the past, but those happened years ago,” Everett Adams, president of Glad Tidings Church said. “We used to have problems with our window panes getting broken out and there being some graffiti, but we haven’t had that for quite a number of years.”

As for a potential reason for the recent return of vandalism at the church, Adams said that he and his church suspect that it may be local youth, although they don’t have any way of proving these suspicions.

Glad Tidings Church’s pastor, William Walker, was not able to be reached for further comments on the two incidents.

Muscatine sees roughly 180 to 200 reported cases of criminal mischief a year, averaging to be about one every other day.

"Most of these reports are investigated at the officer level, where an officer was sent and a report was generated," Muscatine Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider said. "The way we deal with criminal mischief is that if an officer develops some sort of suspect information then the investigation is carried on. If there is no suspect information or no way to trace it, the report often goes inactive until further information develops."

Most local cases of vandalism or criminal mischief are seen as random, however, if there is a string of related cases then the department will further investigate them as a case of ongoing criminal conduct, Snider said.

For those who may find themselves dealing with vandalism on their property, Snider encouraged residents to always report it when it happens so that the department is aware of it.

"It may tie into something bigger, so we always like to know about it," he said. "We can’t promise that we’re going to solve each and every case, but we certainly like to have a report on them so we know what’s accurately going on within the city."

Snider also recommended the purchasing of a security camera system that can then be used to catch a face or create a description of the vandalism suspect, something that Glad Tidings Church is already planning on doing.

"I don’t know if there has been vandalism reported at other churches or not," Adams said, adding the instances of vandalism were minor.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful for in Muscatine since we don’t have crime on that basis, but it’s just something people should stay alert about while also looking out for their neighbors," Adams said.

