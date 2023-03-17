MUSCATINE — This summer, local churches in the Muscatine community hope to provide kids with a classic camp experience. From June 13-16, Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church and Musserville United Methodist Church, in coordination with other local churches, will hold their first ever Christian Day Camp for kids.

Open to any children ages kindergarten to sixth grade and taking place at the Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the day camp will feature many different ‘classic’ camping activities such as bike riding, nature hikes, archery and arts and crafts.

With it being a Christian day camp, the campers will also participate in Bible studies during the day. Older campers will also have the opportunity, if they wish, to participate in overnight camping on June 16, where they will get to enjoy special nighttime activities.

When asked about how this idea first came to be, Aleese Kenitzer, pastor of Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church shared, “It came out of an idea from Pastor Cindy Axtell from Musserville United Methodist Church, because she had been noticing that many of the denominational outdoor camps within the Methodist church just weren’t near the Muscatine area, so kids who were wanting to participate in that were finding it hard to find an affordable nearby camp.”

From there, Pastor Axtell began talking to local leaders such as Kentizer, who all soon realized that this issue was something their younger members were facing at their denominations too.

“We then thought ‘oh, wouldn’t it be an amazing show of unity if we all actually came together and gave our kids something to participate in’?” Kentizer continued.

Other churches that have since gotten involved include Zion Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Wesley United Methodist and First Presbyterian, with more churches having been invited and some have already shown interest in also helping with the camp.

Seeing so many churches be interested "tells me that there’s a need in this community, and it’s told me that not only our churches but also our community cares about these kids, because the reality is that this isn’t just something being put on by our churches but also by our community partners,” Kentizer said.

Groups such as Muscatine County Conservation Board, the local Girl Scouts, the Muscatine Fire Department, the Muscatine Art Center and more have also shown interest, he said.

Kentizer also wanted to emphasize that the camp is open to all kids whether or not they are Christian, and that the camp itself is not geared toward one denomination, she said.

“We wanted ‘Christian’ as part of the title because we wanted to be upfront in that a part of our day will be spent talking about things of the Christian faith and that it is not a completely secular camp,” she said. "First and foremost, we want kids to have a safe place where they can come and have fun and grow a relationship with each other and with Jesus."

As for whether or not this day camp will become a summer tradition, Kentizer said that while it’s possible that it’ll become an annual offering based on the response they’ve already seen, she and her team are treating it as a pilot project for right now.

For more information or to register, visit shepherdofthecross.org/christian-day-camp. Registration costs $10 per child and closes Saturday, April 15. Families should also keep in mind that only the first 80 kids will be accepted, however a waitlist will be created afterward that will potentially be used next summer or possibly even later this summer depending on the number of interested kids.