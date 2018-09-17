MUSCATINE — A lot of people want to work out, so a young Muscatine gym owner will expand his business after just two years of ownership.
Kyle Jack, the 27-year-old owner of Warrior CrossFit, bought the gym in 2016 after working there as a coach for four years. It will move to its new, larger location off Highway 22 near University Drive early next year.
The gym has been open since 2011, offering CrossFit classes and open gym time where members may use weights and other equipment. With the expansion, Jack hopes the larger size will better accommodate gym members, with total membership sitting at just more than 100 people.
"We hope to be able to handle almost double our membership," he said.
Jack said the expansion is due to a lack of space for class sizes in its current spot. Currently the 3,600-square-foot location at 1605 2nd Ave. holds eight classes per day. The expansion will add more than 1,800 square feet with room for a shower area and staff offices.
According to its website, CrossFit is a fitness regimen developed in 2000 by Greg Glassman and is "constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity. Some of the movements featured in classes are associated with activities such as running, rowing, weightlifting and gymnastics, Jack said. When people first come to the gym he said he wants to know a few things about them so staff may develop an appropriate workout: What is the problem? What brings you to us? What is the thing you’re currently doing that’s not working?
"I think the bottom line is results," he said about the gym's increase in popularity. "What keeps people coming is they see results and share those results with their friends."
Jack said gym members range from 18 to 63 years old, with the average age around 35 years old and represent every fitness level. Offering people the opportunity to be physically active in a group setting creates a kind of community, he said, and also accountability.
"I just like the atmosphere," said gym member Dan Van Acker. "I like the people."
Another gym member, Dustin Plemmons said he's been going to the gym for a year because of the community environment.
"Working out in groups, it's easy to push yourself more than working out by yourself," he said.
Jack said although Warrior CrossFit is the first business he's ever owned, owning a business here is special.
“Muscatine is a large enough town to support things like this, but small enough to have that small community feel.”
Originally from Wapello, Jack said he moved to Muscatine because he started getting more involved with the gym. He said he started changing his lifestyle in college when he thought more about his personal health and fitness. When he started at the gym he was also working in landscaping, but the more Jack worked at the gym he said, the more he thought about making it his career. Taking ownership of the gym was a challenge, but one Jack said he was equipped for.
“Early on, you’re wearing a lot of hats when it’s just you,” he said. “It’s a lot of problem-solving.”
Staff includes four full-time coaches and three part-time staff. Jack said he doesn’t anticipate hiring more employees, but that staff will take on larger roles in the new facility.
"Rather than trying to do all the jobs, I found people that could do the things that needed to be done better than I could do."
Jack plans to continue offering class-structured exercise programs and looking back on the time before he was owner said, "I learned a lot of what I do now, but I definitely had my own vision and I changed a lot of things,” he said.
