As both a long-time rider and owner of an official bike shop in the event, Greg Harper, of Harper’s Cycling & Fitness, knows what to expect when it comes to bike safety during RAGBRAI.

Naturally, when it comes to a week-long ride through both city streets and stretches of rural highway, the bike safety tips used during RAGBRAI tend to go a lot deeper than simply ‘wear a helmet’. But while not every biker in this year’s ride will be as experienced as he is, Harper still didn’t have too many concerns when it came to the safety of RAGBRAI’s participants.

“It’s important that local motorists just pay attention to what’s going on,” Harper said. “With thousands of cyclists coming through Muscatine, they’ve been riding with each other all week and the basic thing they understand is ‘ride right’.”

Harper went on to explain that “ride right” is the motto of the Iowa Bike Coalition, with it being used to encourage cyclists to ride on the right side of the road, have the right attitude while biking, be courteous while on the road and always announce your intentions.

“It extends to something as simple as pulling off the road,” he continued. “If you’re passing on the left, pass somebody on your left. You don’t really want to pass on your right because if somebody decides to pull off the road, that could cause a crash. Everybody wants to be safe, and so communicating when you’re a cyclist is key.”

Although there aren’t any additional safety concerns that come with e-bikes (or, electric-assist bikes) due to their similarity to regular bikes, Harper still advised that anyone using these bikes should figure out the places where they can charge their bike batteries. Harper also encouraged cyclists was to give motorists more than three feet of space when passing them.

When it comes to crosswalks, the team behind RAGBRAI does its best to ensure additional safety by recruiting the Iowa Highway Patrol throughout the week to stop traffic on crossroads. But because this is only done for certain amounts of time, cyclists crossing any intersection without a patrol officer should be sure to obey stop signs or other forms of traffic control.

“As a cyclist, you obey the same rules as the motorists, and so you come to a complete stop, look both ways and then proceed through,” he said.

Harper then acknowledged that while this is what cyclists are supposed to do, they may not always remember to do it.

“They’ve been riding RAGBRAI all week and sometimes they don’t pay attention, so as a motorist, just pay attention and be aware that while they should (stop at intersections), a cyclist might not remember to stop,” he said.

He also pointed out how motorists may want to keep detours around the planned RAGBRAI route in mind, being sure to pay attention to these detour signs if they don’t want to deal with the potential slow-down that may come during the event and its hundreds of cyclists.

“I think Muscatine is ready for RAGBRAI, and it’s going to be a great sight to see,” Harper said.

The official route for Muscatine’s branch of RAGBRAI will start on the west side of Muscatine on G28/Hershey Avenue before then merging onto Mississippi Drive, exiting Riverside Park at the Cedar Street entrance as they get on Mulberry Avenue, proceeding through East 5th Street, Park Avenue, and finally Washington Street/Highway 22. RAGBRAI riders are expected to come through on Saturday, July 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For residents who want to join in the fun and show their RAGBRAI support, they are encouraged to purchase a “Muscatine: One in a Melon” t-shirt to wear on the big day. These shirts can be bought at Harper’s Cycling & Fitness as well as at Hy-Vee (2400 2nd Avenue) and the Merrill Soap Company (130 East 2nd Street). Any leftover shirts will be available for purchase during RAGBRAI Fest.

Close Jean Harper, left, stands with her husband Charlie Harper, right, in front of the sign that hung outside Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop, which Charlie Harper purchased in 1966. He said he remembers the sign being created in the 1940s. Tim Hange, left, and Charlie Harper, right, embark on a ride with the Melon City Bike Club. Hange will ride in RAGBRAI for his second year and Harper, of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, an official RAGBRAI bike shop, will be available during the ride for bicycle repairs and maintenance. Charlie Harper of Muscatine, on an antique bicycle, leads the pre-ride group of 2016 RAGBRAI bicyclists to the Mississippi along the riverfront in Muscatine. Harper, the owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness who died in 2021, was honored during the 2022 RABRAI. From left to right: Jean, Charlie, and their son Greg Harper stand in Harper's Cycling and Fitness with a 50th anniversary cake. Charlie Harper first purchased the bicycle shop in October of 1966. Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, is running for mayor of Muscatine in the November election. Charlie Harper, left, rides on Independence Avenue with Randy Oleynik on Tuesday afternoon on their way toward Muscatine. Onleynik and his daughter, Amy, are riding the high-wheeled bicycles from San Francisco to Boston. Owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, Charlie Harper, who is running for mayor against incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, stands with owner of Creations by Oz, Jeff Osborne, at a meet-and-greet for Councilman Scott Natvig. After bidding on a postcard on eBay, Charlie Harper, of Muscatine, got a surprise when he received the card in the mail. The card was written by his grandmother Minnie Harper to her sister, Katherine Schoo, who was Charlie's great aunt. Charlie Harper and members of his family still ride these large-wheeled bikes in area parades. PHOTOS: Charie Harper Day celebrated in RAGBRAI Jean Harper, left, stands with her husband Charlie Harper, right, in front of the sign that hung outside Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop, which Charlie Harper purchased in 1966. He said he remembers the sign being created in the 1940s. Tim Hange, left, and Charlie Harper, right, embark on a ride with the Melon City Bike Club. Hange will ride in RAGBRAI for his second year and Harper, of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, an official RAGBRAI bike shop, will be available during the ride for bicycle repairs and maintenance. Charlie Harper of Muscatine, on an antique bicycle, leads the pre-ride group of 2016 RAGBRAI bicyclists to the Mississippi along the riverfront in Muscatine. Harper, the owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness who died in 2021, was honored during the 2022 RABRAI. From left to right: Jean, Charlie, and their son Greg Harper stand in Harper's Cycling and Fitness with a 50th anniversary cake. Charlie Harper first purchased the bicycle shop in October of 1966. Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, is running for mayor of Muscatine in the November election. Charlie Harper, left, rides on Independence Avenue with Randy Oleynik on Tuesday afternoon on their way toward Muscatine. Onleynik and his daughter, Amy, are riding the high-wheeled bicycles from San Francisco to Boston. Owner of Harper's Cycling and Fitness, Charlie Harper, who is running for mayor against incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson, stands with owner of Creations by Oz, Jeff Osborne, at a meet-and-greet for Councilman Scott Natvig. After bidding on a postcard on eBay, Charlie Harper, of Muscatine, got a surprise when he received the card in the mail. The card was written by his grandmother Minnie Harper to her sister, Katherine Schoo, who was Charlie's great aunt. Charlie Harper and members of his family still ride these large-wheeled bikes in area parades.