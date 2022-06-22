Local families invited to enjoy story time and swim program every Tuesday

MUSCATINE — Although books and water may not seem like the best combination, the Musser Public Library expects its latest community collaboration to have another successful year.

Since the start of June, the Musser Public Library has worked with the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department to provide the story time part of the “Storytime and Swim” infant and toddler program.

The collaboration was first started in 2021, prompted by the library wanting an outdoor space to safely hold story time, not knowing if they could hold it inside because of pandemic concerns. After seeing how much it was enjoyed last year, the library staff was happy to bring it back.

“It’s been really fun so far,” said Betty Collins, Musser’s children’s librarian. “We started the first Tuesday in June, and we’ve been getting a lot of visitors. I really appreciate Parks and Rec reaching out and inviting us to work with them on this program.”

Going until the end of July, Storytime and Swim is held every Tuesday, weather permitting, with the story time part starting at 8:45 a.m. at the entrance of the Muscatine Aquatic Center in Weed Park. This portion of the program is free to young visitors and their parents, with each week featuring a new short story as well as the occasional game or song.

“It’s a really nice collaboration for us to do with Parks and Rec, because it’s great to have two different fun and positive things (for kids) to do at the same time,” Collins continued. “It also helps us reach people who might not otherwise get to attend story time at the library, and it just adds that extra element of literacy to the Parks and Rec program.”

The swimming portion of the program begins at 9 a.m. Once the gates open, parents and caregivers only have to pay one dollar in order for their little ones to enjoy an hour of getting to splash around the Aquatic Center’s fountains without getting overwhelmed by any crowds, noise or intense afternoon heat.

When asked about the success of the program, Collins simply answered with, “Who doesn’t want to go swimming in the summer?”

She emphasized parents and caregivers likely appreciate having something to do as they wait for the Aquatic Center gates to open. “It sort of capitalizes on their time and gives them something really positive to fill their time with. It’s also fits our general philosophy on how there are so many different ways to use the library — either remotely, digitally or through electronic resources — and this is just another way to experience the library.”

Muscatine Parks and Recreation information 563-263-0241. Musser Public Library information: musserpubliclibrary.org or Facebook.

