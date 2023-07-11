Lemonade stands are a staple of summer, often run by kids who are looking for a few extra bucks that they can spend on summer fun. For the Loconsole family, however, lemonade stands — and the money they can raise — mean something else.
This Saturday, July 15, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 417 West 3rd Street, the Loconsole family — husband Tony Loconsole, wife Kasey Loconsole and kids Henry, Teddy and Lucy — will be holding their “Lemonade with a Cause” event.
The Loconsole kids — Henry, Teddy and Lucy — serve a glass of lemonade to a Muscatine police officer as part of their annual "Lemonade with a Cause" event.
This will be the third year that the family hosts its lemonade stand, with the proceeds going to the Muscatine Center for Social Action’s Domestic Violence Shelter. The Loconsoles have been able to raise nearly $4,000 total for the shelter over the past two years, and the family hopes to surpass last year’s total of $2,050.95.
Tony Loconsole said it was Kasey Loconsole who had the idea to hold the stand as a way to continue teaching their kids about the importance of giving back and being good members of the Muscatine Community.
“Henry, Teddy and Lucy really enjoy hosting the lemonade stand and interacting with everyone that stops by,” Tony Loconsole said. “They work hard behind the scenes in making the lemonade, signage, working on ways to promote it, and then keeping an eye on the donations as they come in.”
Loconsole said both the shelter and the cause itself was one that was “near and dear” to his and his family’s hearts.
“We know the shelter relies on donations as they do not receive any money from the state,” he said. “Life-saving work happens there and our community needs to ensure their doors remain open. We've known shelter coordinator Judy Yates for years and will continue supporting them.”
In addition to selling lemonade, the Loconsoles hope to offer some baked goods at the stand as well, and are reaching out to some of the community’s local bakers for help with this goal.
“Muscatine is really fortunate to have so many bakeries,” Tony Loconsole said. “If anyone from Hy-Vee, West Hill, Kedough, etc. would like to donate items to be sold during the fundraiser they can contact me directly via email —
TonyToneShow@gmail.com — or through social media. I'm easy to find!”
For those who may not be fans of lemonade or who may be out of town on Saturday but still want to help out with the stand, the Loconsoles will also be accepting free-will donations through Venmo. These can be sent to @Tony-Tone-Loco.
The end of an era for the Sisters of Charity of New York
Sisters Donna Dodge, left, and Margaret M. O'Brien, right, members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, are interviewed as a group with their colleagues beside The Sister of Charity, a painting by an M. Galliardi circa 1873, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sisters Claire E. Regan, center, and Dorothy Metz, right, members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, stand in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. They had taken their vows in the chapel. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
This photo dated circa 1958-1962 provided by the Sisters of Charity, shows the faculty of the Academy of Mount Saint Vincent. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (Sisters of Charity via AP)
Sisters Donna Dodge, left, Margaret Egan, center, and Margaret M. O'Brien, right, members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, walk into the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception where they took their vows at various times, after an interview at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
From left, Sisters Claire E. Regan, Dorothy Metz, Donna Dodge, Margaret M. O'Brien, Margaret Egan, and Sheila Brosnan, all members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, are interviewed as a group, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sister Donna Dodge, a member of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, looks at a statue of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the founder of their order, inside the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception where they took their vows at various times, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A portrait of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the founder of the first American congregation of the Sisters of Charity, hangs in the meeting room of La Gras Hall where the leadership council of the order convenes, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sister Sheila Brosnan, a member of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, wears a pin signifying her membership to the group as she participates in a group interview with her colleagues, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Rain clouds gather over Mount St. Vincent cemetery, established in 1860, where members of the Sisters of Charity are interred, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
From left, Sisters Margaret M. O'Brien, Margaret Egan, Dorothy Metz, Donna Dodge, Claire E. Regan, and Sheila Brosnan, all members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, pose for a photograph inside the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception where they took their vows at various times, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this photo provided by the Sisters of Charity, new nursing graduates participate in a capping and tea ceremony at St. Vincent's School of Nursing on the Staten Island borough of New York, on Jan. 4, 1963. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (Sisters of Charity via AP)
Sister Sheila Brosnan, a member of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, leaves their offices at Louise Le Gras Hall after a group interview with her colleagues, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
This combination of photos shows, from left, Sisters Claire E. Regan, Dorothy Metz, Margaret Egan, Donna Dodge, Sheila Brosnan, and Margaret M. O'Brien, all members of the leadership council of the Sisters of Charity, at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, a private Catholic college in the Bronx borough of New York, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In more than 200 years of service, the Sisters of Charity of New York have cared for orphans, taught children, nursed the Civil War wounded and joined Civil Rights demonstrations. Last week, the Catholic nuns decided that it will no longer accept new members in the United States and will accept the "path of completion." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
