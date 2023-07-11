Lemonade stands are a staple of summer, often run by kids who are looking for a few extra bucks that they can spend on summer fun. For the Loconsole family, however, lemonade stands — and the money they can raise — mean something else.

This Saturday, July 15, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 417 West 3rd Street, the Loconsole family — husband Tony Loconsole, wife Kasey Loconsole and kids Henry, Teddy and Lucy — will be holding their “Lemonade with a Cause” event.

This will be the third year that the family hosts its lemonade stand, with the proceeds going to the Muscatine Center for Social Action’s Domestic Violence Shelter. The Loconsoles have been able to raise nearly $4,000 total for the shelter over the past two years, and the family hopes to surpass last year’s total of $2,050.95.

Tony Loconsole said it was Kasey Loconsole who had the idea to hold the stand as a way to continue teaching their kids about the importance of giving back and being good members of the Muscatine Community.

“Henry, Teddy and Lucy really enjoy hosting the lemonade stand and interacting with everyone that stops by,” Tony Loconsole said. “They work hard behind the scenes in making the lemonade, signage, working on ways to promote it, and then keeping an eye on the donations as they come in.”

Loconsole said both the shelter and the cause itself was one that was “near and dear” to his and his family’s hearts.

“We know the shelter relies on donations as they do not receive any money from the state,” he said. “Life-saving work happens there and our community needs to ensure their doors remain open. We've known shelter coordinator Judy Yates for years and will continue supporting them.”

In addition to selling lemonade, the Loconsoles hope to offer some baked goods at the stand as well, and are reaching out to some of the community’s local bakers for help with this goal.

“Muscatine is really fortunate to have so many bakeries,” Tony Loconsole said. “If anyone from Hy-Vee, West Hill, Kedough, etc. would like to donate items to be sold during the fundraiser they can contact me directly via email — TonyToneShow@gmail.com — or through social media. I'm easy to find!”

For those who may not be fans of lemonade or who may be out of town on Saturday but still want to help out with the stand, the Loconsoles will also be accepting free-will donations through Venmo. These can be sent to @Tony-Tone-Loco.

