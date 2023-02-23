MUSCATINE – As spring slowly but surely moves in, the Girl Scouts of Muscatine County are welcoming the season in with their annual Girl Scouts cookie sales, bringing back both old and new favorites through their easily found cookie booths.

So far, according to Muscatine County Service Unit Director Melissa McNally, the first weekend of booth sales has been good, with McNally being hopeful that sales will remain fairly strong over the next month.

Although in-person booth sales at local businesses only just started last weekend on February 17, the Girl Scouts have already been working hard on an individual level to try and rack up more sales for the past month, with those who filled out paper orders for cookies being expected to receive their orders soon.

As for those who hope to buy their cookies as they’re running errands or shopping, they will have until March 26 to visit one of the many Girl Scout booths that are scheduled to be set up at places like Farm and Fleet, Fareway, Walmart, Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee Mainstreet.

While the location of the booths will vary depending on the day, residents can expect to see booths set up on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regarding flavors, residents will be able to buy Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with a caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt which were first released last year, S’mores cookies and Toffee Tastic, which are gluten-free toffee bits-filled cookies. All of the classic flavors will also be available, including Tagalongs, Do-Si-Do’s, Lemon Ups, Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Samoas.

Traditional Girl Scout Cookie flavors will cost $5 per package, while the gluten-free flavor will cost $6 per package. Donations can also be made to Girl Scouts’ “Care to Share” program, which go directly to organizations such as Iowa’s Bravest, Riverbend Troop Support, and Soldier’s Angels, all of which send care packages to those serving in the military.

Additionally, residents are also able to once again purchase cookies online through the Girl Scouts website starting February 27. Online orders will include an opportunity to order this year’s special online-only edition cookie, “Raspberry Rally”. Those who are having trouble finding in-person sales booths can also use the website’s Cookie Finder tool to find selling locations.

As always, the cookie sales fundraiser is considered to be the main fundraiser for local Girl Scout troops. In addition to learning specific skills during the sales, such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics, the money made through cookie sales also helps pay for various scouting activities, including trips and events. Scouts also earn program credits individually that can be used to attend day camp, which is held during the last week of July.

“The girls set goals every year, and they’re going to work to achieve those goals,” McNally said. “I’m hopeful that we get there.”

To find cookie selling booths in Muscatine, West Liberty or any other Muscatine County community, residents can go to https://www.girlscoutstoday.org/en/cookies/buy-cookies.html and search for their zip code.