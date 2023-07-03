In 2017, Muscatine’s Great River Days celebration was canceled after a nearly 60-year run. Board directors were told the event would likely not be allowed on the riverfront again because of then-planned construction for Mississippi Drive and concerns the event was no longer “family-friendly”.

Since then, some residents have missed the music and fun of Great River Days and have recently stepped forward to try to bring the event back.

Last week, Chad Bishop made a post on the Facebook group, Muscatine Community News, about the event possibly coming back. Within minutes, he had several people responding and showing interest.

When asked how the idea began, beyond his own fond memories of the event, Bishop said he felt there was still a need for a weekend event in Muscatine, especially since similar-sized towns such as Clinton and Burlington were able to successfully have similar events.

“There is a little window there of complementing what’s already currently happening at the Muscatine riverfront,” Bishop elaborated.

Bishop has gotten other people on board with his idea, including Kerry Keller, former president of the Great River Days board. The group is discussing the possibilities and early details of a potential Great River Days return.

Although there is still much planning to be done for Great River Days return, Bishop said his goal was to bring the event back by 2024. While the event wouldn’t be free because the costs of its musical entertainment and carnival rides, Bishop said he would like to use the profits from the event to help fund a cause, such as the installation of a riverfront amphitheater — a goal another event-focused group, Keep Muscatine Beautiful, is striving toward.

“Of course we would want to try and put money toward it because if we look at the big picture it would be a huge cost savings, and I’m pretty sure artists will really appreciate playing on a quality amphitheater stage,” Bishop said.

In the meantime, while he’s hoping to gain sponsors and further interest from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other local groups, Bishop and his team aren’t quite ready to start speaking with people.

Anyone interested in supporting the return of Great River Days is asked to stand by and wait for more news while further research is done and plans continue to be made.