Local gun shop owners react to the start of "Constitutional Carry" in Iowa

Now that this new law is officially in effect, it is now a question of how many residents will use the now-available opportunity and decide to pick up a new firearm at a local gun shop. For some shops, like Big River Guns, they’ve already seen a bit of an increase in sales, despite it only being a day since the bill went into effect.

“I did have probably a few more people come in (on Thursday) than normal,” Scott Lucas, Owner of Big River Guns, said.

Lucas added that he fully supported the bill. “In general, I’m all for anything to further the 2nd Amendment rights,” he said.

Although he didn’t see the same small boost in sales for his own shop, Nick Lewis, Co-Owner of Lewis Firearm Co., also voiced his support for the bill.

“I’m sure there’s probably people out there who are concerned about (the bill) and maybe its justified, but it seems good to me in terms of freedom,” Lewis said, “I also believe that, as crazy as it sounds, it seems like the old west idea of everyone having a gun kept things a little more safe.”

But while permits may be optional now, they aren’t necessarily unneeded. For Lewis, he said that he assumes most people will still decide to buy permits, since the price of them, in his opinion, never seemed like too much of a hang-up.