Local gun shop owners react to the start of "Constitutional Carry" in Iowa

MUSCATINE – This week, many of Iowa’s newest laws went into effect, including the state’s new permit-less concealed carry law, also known as the “constitutional carry” bill.
As of July 1, Iowa citizens do not need to have a permit in order to buy a gun or to carry a concealed weapon, though they will still have to pass a background check at the point of sale when buying from licensed dealers. Citizen will also be allowed to carry firearms in most public places without prior safety training.
Additionally, the bill requires courts to report those who are deemed ineligible for firearms for “mental health reasons” to a state law enforcement database, in order to prevent guns from falling into dangerous hands. It is also now be a Class D felony for anyone to sell, rent or loan a gun to anyone who is prohibited from owning firearms, with this action resulting in upwards of five years in prison.
When this bill was first signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds in April, Sheriff Quinn Reiss gave a statement regarding this decision, saying that he wasn’t too concerned with the choice and didn’t think it would have a negative impact on the safety of Muscatine County residents.
“The guys that are working the streets, both at the Sheriff’s Office and the other local law enforcement, are accustomed to running across people that are armed, and we haven’t had any major incidents with that. So I don’t see this new law being a huge burden,” Reiss said at the time.
Now that this new law is officially in effect, it is now a question of how many residents will use the now-available opportunity and decide to pick up a new firearm at a local gun shop. For some shops, like Big River Guns, they’ve already seen a bit of an increase in sales, despite it only being a day since the bill went into effect.
“I did have probably a few more people come in (on Thursday) than normal,” Scott Lucas, Owner of Big River Guns, said.
Lucas added that he fully supported the bill. “In general, I’m all for anything to further the 2nd Amendment rights,” he said.
Although he didn’t see the same small boost in sales for his own shop, Nick Lewis, Co-Owner of Lewis Firearm Co., also voiced his support for the bill.
“I’m sure there’s probably people out there who are concerned about (the bill) and maybe its justified, but it seems good to me in terms of freedom,” Lewis said, “I also believe that, as crazy as it sounds, it seems like the old west idea of everyone having a gun kept things a little more safe.”
But while permits may be optional now, they aren’t necessarily unneeded. For Lewis, he said that he assumes most people will still decide to buy permits, since the price of them, in his opinion, never seemed like too much of a hang-up.
“Although I’m sure there’s probably some people that thought it was a tedious process to get a permit. So maybe it will bring a few people out of the woodwork, but I don’t think the bill is going to dramatically increase the number,” Lewis said.
As for Lucas, he highly recommend that people still get a permit to acquire and carry if they plan on buying a gun, so that they can actually purchase it as soon as possible.
“The thing that needs to be said and that everyone needs to keep in mind is that, if they don’t have a permit, they can now buy a gun but they still have to be subject to a federal background check, which could delay the purchase up to three days,” he explained.
Lucas added that permits have other uses as well, such as allowing gun owners to still carry their guns while out of state. Having a permit that can be to show an officer can also prevent waiting through a possible second background check while pulled over.
“If someone still decides not to get a permit but still wants to buy a gun, that’s fine. They just have to realize that they could be subject to a three-day wait to purchase it,” Lucas said, “Other than that, I don’t have any big concerns about the bill. Overall, I think it’s a good thing.”