Local jewelry maker hopes to spread good karma and inspiration through new storefront

MUSCATINE — A new jewelry store is opening May 1 in downtown Muscatine, just in time for the Sip & Shop event on May 6.

Patti Morrison, jewelry maker and co-owner of Good Karma Jewelry and Bead Studio, 207 W. 2nd St., has always enjoyed jewelry making as both a hobby and a passion. After retiring from a corporate job in 2021, it didn’t take long for her to begin making her jewelry again.

From there, Morrison and her husband, Tim Nelson, began traveling to various vending shows and music festivals to sell Morrison’s jewelry.

“I make all the jewelry myself. People liked what I was making, so I decided to expand and get a little storefront,” she said.

Nelson said he saw it as a way to add to the downtown neighborhood.

“We had built a van together … and when you travel, you see so many wonderful places. Then we come home and realize this is a wonderful place, too, and I like that we’ve made a little spot here, where we can help make our neighborhood a little bit brighter,” Nelson said.

Although Good Karma hasn’t officially opened, Morrison said being a small business owner was already proving to be an “awesome experience.”

“The support here in downtown Muscatine is really great,” she said. “The Community Foundation (of Greater Muscatine) and the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been very helpful. Our neighbors have also been very helpful. We’re in a really great neighborhood and we just love it.”

Morrison said she wanted to provide residents with a place where they could purchase jewelry with meaning.

Much of Morrison’s work is inspired by natural elements and incorporates leather, semi-precious stones, crystals and charms. Residents can come in for a consultation and bring in a crystal, stone or locket that has personal meaning and can be used as a focal point in a piece.

Good Karma will also sell what Morrison calls healing and grounding crystals, which can have great meaning for people. For her, it’s all about helping people feel more confident as they go out into the world.

“That’s why it’s called Good Karma. You do good in the world and it comes back to you, and you give it to other people and they go on and give it to others as well,” she explained.

When looking ahead to the future of her and her husband’s business, Morrison said she hopes to eventually hold classes at her studio. Some ideas she has in mind are a “Girl’s Night Out” event and a Mother-Daughter bracelet-making class. She also plans on donating part of Good Karma’s profits to the Muscatine Domestic Violence Shelter. Her biggest hope for the store, however, is to use it and her pieces to inspire others while also meeting a lot of fun people along the way.

Good Karma Jewelry and Bead Studio is expected to be open noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Residents who visit Good Karma during the Sip & Shop event will have a chance to win a gift certificate for 25% off.

