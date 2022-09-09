Local mental health professionals touch on the importance of Preventing Suicide Month

MUSCATINE — When it comes to topics regarding mental health issues and suicide, it can be difficult for people of all ages to speak openly. For children and teens, it can be especially hard to verbalize their feelings and even harder to ask for help.

With these reasons in mind, Christine Gradert, director of child & adolescent services at the Robert Young Center in Moline, Ill., said she considered it all the more important to recognize September as National Suicide Prevention Month.

“It’s very meaningful to me that there is a month dedicated to this (topic), as there’s still a lot of stigma around individuals seeking mental health care,” Gradert said. “Mental health is just part of who we are, and it should be treated no differently than going in for a check-up for your heart, lungs or kidneys.”

Gradert went on to say that in a post-pandemic world, where many people are still suffering the after-effects of being isolated from friends, family and schoolmates/work colleagues, speaking about mental health and understanding the importance of it is more important than ever.

“Frequency of anxiety and depression is notably on the rise … and being at home for long periods of time can sometimes be rewarding, but when it starts to inhibit your social interactions with other individuals in the community, that’s when it really starts to take its toll,” she continued.

Gradert added that it has been shown how this type of isolation can be particularly difficult on children and teens, who often develop best in group or social environments where they can form connections through shared activities. Even as children return to their schools, Gradert noted how many are still dealing with feelings of anxiety and depression, which can then lead to thoughts of suicide.

“With kids and teens specifically, they have feelings that are beyond their ability to cope,” she explained. “For some kids, they may come across a problem that is so overwhelming that it feels like the end of the road for them. When stress occurs and those feelings start to go beyond the ability to cope, this often leads children to think about not being here anymore or to feel like they can’t go through another day feeling like this — so it’s important that we notice those warning signs.”

The biggest warning sign Gradert listed is any instance where a child is displaying major changes in their normal personality or behavioral traits, which could occur and develop over a long period of time. With younger children, additional clinging or a regression in their developmental activities could also be signs of depression or anxiety.

When these signs start to occur, some of the biggest prevention measures Gradert advised were the importance of engaging in the child’s interests, checking in and spending personal time with the child every day — even if it’s only 15 minutes — while making sure they know that there’s someone who cares, consistent calming gestures and verbalizing reassurance. Parents should also be aware that their child may not be able to verbalize their feelings right away, but they should still keep checking in and be available when their child is ready.

“I think it’s super important that parents are spending dedicated and very regular quality time with their kids, which I understand is so hard in the world right now. But if you have that dedicated time and your child knows that they’re going to come home and there’s going to Mom Time or Dad Time, that can just go such a long way with kids,” she said. “Even just hugging them in the mornings and telling them, ‘I love you; I’ll see you when you get home’, sometimes that can carry a child or adolescence through the whole day.”

As hard as speaking about feelings can be, one of the things that makes it harder, Gradent mentioned, is the additional feeling of loneliness.

“Most children and many adolescents aren’t aware of how many other students are also experiencing these feelings, so having Suicide Prevention Month helps put more of that awareness out there,” she said. “When we talk out loud about (mental health), it makes it OK to talk about.”

The Robert Young Center is partnered with both the Muscatine School District and Trinity Muscatine. Those wishing to contact RYC directly or to schedule mental health/substance use disorder service with either of Muscatine’s RYC locations, can call 309-779-3000.