Local Muscatine parks closing restroom facilities for the season

MUSCATINE — As the fall season shifts into winter, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has begun its seasonal shutdown process regarding many of the local park amenities.

This week, it was confirmed that the restroom facilities in Weed Park, Fuller Park, and Musser Park will no longer be open for public use starting on Monday, November 7. Additionally, the drinking fountains in these parks have already been winterized.

Also confirmed was that Sunday, Nov. 6 would mark the end of the 2022 scheduled activities for Kent-Stein Park and the Muscatine Soccer Complex, including Soccer West. Both of these parks will be closed completely for the winter season after Nov. 6.

In a public statement, the Parks and Rec Department thanked all local patrons for their usage of all these parks throughout 2022. Those who are already thinking about the upcoming season and who wish to schedule practices, league play or tournaments in 2023 can contact the Department office either by calling 563-263-0241 or by emailing parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

Those with comments or questions about the winter availability of certain parks can also contact the Department using the above methods, or they can visit the Parks and Rec office in-person, which is located in the lower level of City Hall located at 215 Sycamore St.