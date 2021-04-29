Local Option Sales Tax will be subject of referendum

If the tax is not approved in the September election, voters can be asked again the following March, Huston said.

Unlike the 2006 referendum, when voters were asked to approve using half of the money to finance the construction of a new county jail, Huston indicated if the new tax was approved, all of the revenue go for city purposes.

He said losing the revenue would be a blow to the city.

“These funds have been going into our General Fund and they would be missed if they were not there,” he said.

Council member Hal Prior, a member of the city council’s finance committee, agreed.

“It has made a significant impact and we don’t want to stop,” he said, adding he assumed the new referendum would not include a sunset clause this time.

“Correct,” Huston replied.

Without any sunset clause, the tax would continue until it was terminated by voters. The other incorporated cities in the county did not have sunset clauses in their 2006 referendums and will not need to hold any elections to continue collecting the tax.

Officials said they were unsure why there had been different referendum questions in 2006.