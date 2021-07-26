Local optometrist celebrates 40 year-long career with fellow doctors and patients alike

MUSCATINE – When Dr. Mark Hansen began working for Family Eye Center in Muscatine back in 1981, it was both the start of his career as an optometrist and the first step into the next chapter of his life.

Forty years later, through many different changes in his field, changes in his practice’s staff, and many different patients, Hansen said that he felt it had all gone by in the blink of an eye.

Family Eye Center will celebrate Dr. Hansen’s 40 years of service at the practice on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Hansen described the milestone as strange because he doesn't feel like 40 years had passed.

“On the other hand, I guess it does feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time,” Hansen said, “There have been a lot of changes over the years, and that’s kept it interesting for me, so it’s been an exciting career.”

Hansen said he always wanted to do something in the health care field, and optometry was both challenging with fun elements, like fitting contact lenses and helping others pick out frames for glasses. For him, that a combination of health care and fashion seemed very appealing.