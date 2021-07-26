Local optometrist celebrates 40 year-long career with fellow doctors and patients alike

MUSCATINE – When Dr. Mark Hansen began working for Family Eye Center in Muscatine back in 1981, it was both the start of his career as an optometrist and the first step into the next chapter of his life.
Forty years later, through many different changes in his field, changes in his practice’s staff, and many different patients, Hansen said that he felt it had all gone by in the blink of an eye.
Family Eye Center will celebrate Dr. Hansen’s 40 years of service at the practice on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Hansen described the milestone as strange because he doesn't feel like 40 years had passed.
“On the other hand, I guess it does feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time,” Hansen said, “There have been a lot of changes over the years, and that’s kept it interesting for me, so it’s been an exciting career.”
Hansen said he always wanted to do something in the health care field, and optometry was both challenging with fun elements, like fitting contact lenses and helping others pick out frames for glasses. For him, that a combination of health care and fashion seemed very appealing.
As a 10th grader he chose to study optometry. Hansen later attended Iowa State University and the Southern California College of Optometry. He then joined Muscatine optometrist Dr. A.M. “Les” MacLennan shortly after graduating.
Hansen said they worked together for about five years, until MacLennan retired. Dr. Peter Korpi then joined the practice.
“Throughout most of these years, Dr. Korpi has been a good friend, partner and has helped us grow this practice from two doctors to six in three locations. I’ve had a chance to work with some great people and a great staff. Muscatine has also been a great place to practice, and to see all sorts of people and different visual and eye health-related problems.”
Hansen’s specializes in treatment of computer-related vision problems, LASIK consultation and post-operative care, medical eye care, and contact lenses.
He said helping people is what he enjoys the most.
Many of his patients have seen him for years, the most loyal likely is Patty Harper Hendricksen, who was his first patient while a teenager.
“She’s helping me commemorate the fact that I’ve been in practice for 40 years, and I think it’s kind of unique that we’re both still around and still in Muscatine,” Hansen said, “It’s really great that she’s helping me do this. She’s a wonderful person.”
He said he is friends with many of his patients and looks forward to seeing them every year.
“That’s made it all really worthwhile,” he said.
Beyond his career, Hansen has been a past president of both Mississippi Valley Optometric Society and Iowa Optometric Association. He’s been on PRIO Practice Management advisory board and Surevision Laser Center O.D. advisory board and Rotary Club of Muscatine. He even has been a Lion’s Glaucomamobile volunteer.
Although he’s already had a long career, Hansen said that he isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon, and that he is looking forward to continuing to practice with his fellow optometrists, something that has been extremely rewarding for him over the years. He also hopes to continue expanding Family Eye Center and the services within it.
“I’ve enjoyed my career, and I’m still enjoying my career. (Optometry) is continuously changing, and I think that is what has kept it interesting. All of the technological advances that we have now for evaluating people’s eye health and treating them and all of the new medicines and things that are coming out continuously – it keeps it all feeling fresh to me. Hopefully I’ll be able to do this for a while longer and stay on top of my game,” Hansen said.
Family Eye Center invites the public to the Riverview Center in downtown Muscatine on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. to enjoy a reception in Dr. Hansen’s honor and help him celebrate 40 years.