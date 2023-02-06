Authentic food can often bring people and cultures together through its deliciousness, and recently, a newcomer to Muscatine has been using her cooking skills to bring a taste of Ukraine to the community.

For the past few months since arriving in Muscatine, Zhanna Slyviak and her mother, Maria, have been making and selling traditional Ukrainian-style dumplings, also known as “Varenyky”.

Back in her home country, Slyviak said she dreamed of having her own restaurant. Before she could try to make that dream a reality, however, war broke out and she and her family were forced to move to Muscatine in October 2022 to stay safe. But while she may be using a new kitchen, Silviak’s passion for cooking hasn’t waned.

“Here in Muscatine, we started making dumplings that we want to sell to earn at least some money since there is no work at the moment,” Silviak explained using a translation app. “We also want people in America to know how delicious Ukrainian cuisine is and have the opportunity to try it without leaving America.”

Silviak is selling both savory and sweet dumplings at 12 dumplings for $10-12 depending on the flavoring. These flavors include potato and onion, potato and butter, potato and ricotta, potato and cheese, ricotta and spinach, sauerkraut, pork, chicken, blueberry, cherry and strawberry.

Although she has been selling for only a few months, Silviak has gained quite a few fans of her cooking within the community, though she hopes to reach even more people as she continues her efforts to raise some money for her family and find full-time, long-term employment.

“When we lived at Deb Heuser’s house, we had very good sales,” she said. “Then the holidays started and we stopped selling them. Now we moved here to a house we rent [506 Iowa Ave., which is the pick-up location for orders] “and want to resume our sales, but some people are afraid to order because they think we are scammers. But there are those who are not afraid and order, and they write very good reviews.”

Silviak said if anyone was looking to have Ukrainian cuisine for an events such as birthdays and family dinners, she would be willing to cater for them. She also offers other dishes such as different pies and Ukranian Borscht.

“We are open to people, so if you are interested, then we are too!” she said, encouraging the people of Muscatine to give her country’s dishes a try. “These are very tasty dishes that the whole world knows, and it is better to try and be delighted than not to try and be sorry.”

To order a platter of dumplings, residents can reach out to Silviak through Facebook. A post that features all the dishes available for ordering can be found on the “Muscatine Community Chat 2.0” group.