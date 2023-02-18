MUSCATINE — Thursday was National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. For many officers, this was a day to recognize those who help protect their community’s schools and students.

For Muscatine’s School Resource Officer Whitni Pena and School Resource Officer Angela Shoultz, however, they believe that their job goes far beyond making sure the schools they serve are safe.

“School security is the most important, but I think everything else about the job is what makes it worth it,” Shoultz said.

Both Shoultz and Pena have worked with the Muscatine Community School District several years, with Pena having started in October 2008, leading to 15 years of positive experiences for her specifically.

“When I started with the department, I had always known that I really enjoyed kids and obviously I really enjoyed police work, too, so I thought if I could get to something where these two main goals met, that would be ideal,” she said.

As for Shoultz, she said that she had been inspired to take on the position thanks to Pena’s enthusiasm for it.

“I’ve been pretty close with (Pena) my entire career as a police officer, and just hearing about how much she enjoys her stuff and all the extra stuff that she got to do to develop relationships within the community sparked my interest in the position.”

When it came to what they’ve enjoyed most about the role, Pena shared that she has enjoyed seeing how much the schools have evolved over the years. Some of her biggest highlights and successes have also been seeing students grow and succeed after high school, especially those who may have been struggling with their work or who may have needed more guidance.

“We’ve had numerous kids come back and work in the school system, and you’re just so proud that you put in the work to help those kids who may have needed more work. To see that those kids succeeded, that means that we’re doing our jobs,” Pena said.

This job includes not just patrolling and school security, but also helping provide counseling and guidance for students who may be struggling with grades or who may dealing with other issues that could be hindering their academic performance.

“At the middle school specifically, I work really closely with the resource navigator to make sure that if kids need shoes, feminine products, hygiene products or anything like that, we make sure we get all of that for them,” Pena continued.

Both Pena and Shoultz said they also enjoyed having the chance to attend school events as well as having the ability to build relationships with students and parents through their role as resource officers, further giving them an opportunity to know when to step in and how to help.

“You don’t realize how much you can do with developing relationships with the children, and I think that’s probably the best part of the job. When these kids are in tough spots, they like to come see you and tell you what’s going on because they know they can trust you and that you’re not going to judge them. I like knowing that these kids trust me and that they know they can come to me,” Shoultz said.

“For me, the job is really rewarding and the kids are awesome. I’ve never worked for another district so I don’t have one that I can compare it to, but I would say that MCSD is pretty amazing to work for and to work with,” Pena added. “Lately it’s been a time where maybe police aren’t as praised or thought of in good light, but MCSD has always strayed away from that. They’ve always supported us and have had our backs.”