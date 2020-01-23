MUSCATINE — “Are you the voice of the Quad-Cities?” contest is hosting finals Feb. 15, and Noryli Villada from Muscatine is one of the finalists.
“I’ve been singing since I was very little. I started in the fourth grade, and singing has just been something I really love to do,” Villada said. Along with singing and writing her own songs, she’s part of the YouTube Channel Pearl City Records, an independent label that was founded in Muscatine. “Eventually, I do want to make a career out of it.”
Villada first tried out for the competition in late December during blind auditions, where she sang Christina Aguilera’s “Something’s got a hold on me.” After making it through auditions and the semi-finals, she’s now ready to face competitors and the judges in the grand finale in February.
“I joined the competition not only because singing is something I love to do, but because it’s something I’ve always wondered,” said Villada, “Like ‘am I actually as talented as my friends tell me?’ So it was an opportunity to see for myself if I could actually do it.”
Villada admittedly is interested in the prize money, should she win. The grand prize is $3,500 with an additional $500 to donate to a local high school of the winner's choice. A college student, she hopes to use that money for a new laptop.
When asked about her experiences in the competition, Villada called it a “total rush.”
“You get up there, and usually I don’t get nervous but for some reason with judges and with it being something I really enjoy, I was really nervous and worried that I’d find out I wasn’t as talented as people say I am. But it was also really motivating, because I had people message me on Facebook and text encouraging me to try out. All in all, it just feels amazing to be in the finals.”
Naturally, her biggest supporters and fans during this competition were her family. “During the semi-finals, I think my mom was more nervous than I was, which kinda made me more nervous,” Villada said, “But (my family) is also really proud and always support me through whatever, and I’m really grateful for that.”
While she is still working with her coach on finding the song she wants to sing that night, Villada wanted to take time to thank all of those who have helped her get so far.
“I know there’s a lot of people that follow me from Muscatine, and there’s a lot of people who know me from there as well, and I just wanted to thank everyone who has supported me and has given me such encouragement and love. It really motivates me to keep doing what I love.”
The finals for “Are you the voice of the Quad-Cities?” will be 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Rust Belt in East Moline. For more information, visit www.areyouthevoiceofthequadcities.com.
