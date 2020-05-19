Local students use extended break to volunteer, helping with meal and grocery deliveries

MUSCATINE — Since the middle of March 2020, Muscatine students have been out of school because of the pandemic, leaving kids and teens alike to cure boredom while still following public health guidelines. High school sisters Meg and Kate Manjoine have not only found a way to get out of the house, but also help their community.
When the pandemic first affected Muscatine, the sisters faced unexpected obstacles; Meg and her mother were quarantined during their trip in Mexico and Kate missed her friends and teachers. A graduating senior, Meg missed traditional senior activities like prom. Their father, who owns Jody’s Bar, had to close until restrictions on are lifted.
“Some days are better than others, and some days are worse,” Kate admitted.
“It’s been a little bit stressful, but we’re getting through it and (our dad) gets to open soon, which is great,” Meg said, “It’s definitely taken away a lot of my senior memories too, but I’m trying to remain as positive as I can throughout this whole thing.”
As the pandemic went on a new opportunity for the sisters appeared. Last month, the Salvation Army began their delivery program, allowing people in quarantine or are struggling financially to receive groceries and hot meals.
“Our friends, Bailey and Kenny Hawkins, started doing it before us and their mom told our mom about it,” said Kate, “and she thought it would be a great way for us to pass the time and get some silver cord hours.” Kate has done volunteering throughout high school, being involved in programs like Kiddy Barnyard, SSA and the MHS Key Club as well as doing summer lifeguard work. “I just like to do things that help people,” she said.
While Meg is also familiar with volunteer work, she admitted that she wasn’t too excited about the idea. “I thought I was going to have to be around people, which is probably the worst thing you could do in a pandemic,” she said. However, once she realized the deliveries would be no contact, she became more open to the idea, growing to enjoy it. “It’s been such a positive experience, I love it.”
It takes a couple hours to make deliveries and Meg and Kate have been able to spend a lot of time together – something they both consider valuable. Meg is planning on attending Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids in the fall to major in nursing. They’ve also enjoyed seeing friends and other students make deliveries.
“You can tell that they care about the make-up of their community,” said Meg, “It’s just a very positive environment because everyone is there for the same reason – they just want to help.”
Kate added the staff she has worked with at the Salvation Army are really nice. Overall it’s a humbling experience interacting with people who are not as lucky as her and her family. “We’re still healthy and still able to do a lot of things, and it’s just been really humbling.” She encouraged people to volunteer with the Salvation Army if they can. “It’s really easy, and it usually only takes you two to three hours a day.”
As the sisters continue to help their community, they plan to celebrate Meg’s graduation. “I have two cousins who are also graduating this year,” Meg said, “and we’re going to Zoom our families and basically have a graduation party on graduation day at our separate houses.”
Kate still has her upcoming junior and senior years at MHS, and while she hopes she is able to attend regular classes, she also hopes her sister is able to begin her college experience on time. “I know things are obviously never going to be the same again, but I would like them to go back to somewhat normal.”
The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers. Volunteer for the delivery program need to be 16 years or older and must be able to drive. Volunteers can contact Nicole at the Salvation Army on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!