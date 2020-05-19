Local students use extended break to volunteer, helping with meal and grocery deliveries

While Meg is also familiar with volunteer work, she admitted that she wasn’t too excited about the idea. “I thought I was going to have to be around people, which is probably the worst thing you could do in a pandemic,” she said. However, once she realized the deliveries would be no contact, she became more open to the idea, growing to enjoy it. “It’s been such a positive experience, I love it.”

It takes a couple hours to make deliveries and Meg and Kate have been able to spend a lot of time together – something they both consider valuable. Meg is planning on attending Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids in the fall to major in nursing. They’ve also enjoyed seeing friends and other students make deliveries.

“You can tell that they care about the make-up of their community,” said Meg, “It’s just a very positive environment because everyone is there for the same reason – they just want to help.”

Kate added the staff she has worked with at the Salvation Army are really nice. Overall it’s a humbling experience interacting with people who are not as lucky as her and her family. “We’re still healthy and still able to do a lot of things, and it’s just been really humbling.” She encouraged people to volunteer with the Salvation Army if they can. “It’s really easy, and it usually only takes you two to three hours a day.”