Local superintendents react to the Iowa Senate's education aid increase decision

This combined with republican-majority Senate and a personal recommendation from Gov. Reynolds for a 2.5% increase made the Senate’s decision all the more surprising to him. “I think districts are wondering why they can’t afford more, because it doesn’t seem like a budgetary issue.”

Other members of administration from around the county reacted similarly to the Senate’s decision. “I certainly don’t think it’s enough,” said Wapello Superintendent Mike Peterson, “I’d rather have the 2.5% by the House, but I’m sure that the two will work together and they will come to something that’s agreeable to both.”

“Anything that’s an increase will help,” said Neil Mills, the Business Manager for the Columbus Junction School District, “Though I was hoping for the 2.5% increase to pass as opposed to the 2.1% increase.”

On Monday, Feb. 24, the Muscatine School District will begin discussing its own 2020-21 budget plan and while there is no exact increase number yet for the aid they will receive that year, McGrory said that they will think with the worst case scenario in mind and build a budget based around that.