Local superintendents react to the Iowa Senate's education aid increase decision

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Public education requires quite a bit of funding, and the budget for it will be increasing slightly, some are wondering why this increase is so small.
A few days ago, the Iowa Senate decided to approve the plan set by the Senate Republicans for a 2.1% increase to the base state aid for education in the 2020/21 fiscal year. This 2.1% would equal $76 million, and would divide out to $7,024 per Iowa student.
This increase was lower than the 2.5% recommended by both the House Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds, which would increase the amount spent on each student to $7,052. However, the 2.1% increase is not the final decision, and many are speculating that final increase number will be somewhere between the two suggestions.
While Muscatine Superintendent Jerry Riibe could not be reached for comment, Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory said that he thinks all school districts, not just Muscatine, would say that it should be more to cover expenses such as the rising costs of living as well as faculty contracts settling out.
“There’s a disappointment among most districts right now,” McGrory said, “There’s been recommendations from the House and Gov. Reynolds for a 2.5% increase, so why did the Senate set it at 2.1%? It seems like, in regards to budgetary factors, the state as a whole is doing pretty well.”
This combined with republican-majority Senate and a personal recommendation from Gov. Reynolds for a 2.5% increase made the Senate’s decision all the more surprising to him. “I think districts are wondering why they can’t afford more, because it doesn’t seem like a budgetary issue.”
Other members of administration from around the county reacted similarly to the Senate’s decision. “I certainly don’t think it’s enough,” said Wapello Superintendent Mike Peterson, “I’d rather have the 2.5% by the House, but I’m sure that the two will work together and they will come to something that’s agreeable to both.”
“Anything that’s an increase will help,” said Neil Mills, the Business Manager for the Columbus Junction School District, “Though I was hoping for the 2.5% increase to pass as opposed to the 2.1% increase.”
On Monday, Feb. 24, the Muscatine School District will begin discussing its own 2020-21 budget plan and while there is no exact increase number yet for the aid they will receive that year, McGrory said that they will think with the worst case scenario in mind and build a budget based around that.
“Nobody right now knows exactly what the final increase amount is going to be, so when you’re creating your budget, you have to kind of work from the premise of the information you currently have,” said McGrory, “Still, it’s incredibly helpful for the districts to know sooner rather than later how much the actual amount is going to be.”
Peterson shared a similar perspective in regards to the Wapello school budget. “(The increase) is certainly going to help us make our budget, once we know what our amount is going to be. But until we know what our amount is, we base our budget on the assumption of zero, so this increase will definitely be a step in the right direction.”