Local U.S.-Palestinian leader visits United Nations to meet with other leaders

MUSCATINE — Last week, both the president and the prime minister of Palestine arrived at the United Nations in New York for a full day’s worth of meetings regarding the country and issues connected to it.

Accompanying these two leaders and their advisers was Muscatine’s John Dabeet, who serves as the president of the U.S.-Palestinian Council and who has met with Palestine’s president many times before.

“It was a busy day,” Dabeet recalled. “It had started in the morning and lasted all the way to midnight. This was also something that we did for the first time ever.”

According to Dabeet, he and the other Palestinian leaders spent the day speaking with Palestinian-American leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties. Through these meetings, they had an opportunity to talk about working harder within both parties to further and improve the Palestinian narrative.

“It was a unique meeting,” Dabeet said. “We discussed our work in the United States, as well as ways to move the Palestinian narrative forward. We also talked about our work with churches and how we need to work with them because we know that people who attended churches (in the U.S.) are usually actively in politics as well, so we want to reach out to them, too.”

Looking back on the trip, Dabeet expressed how grateful he felt to be a part of this series of meetings, calling them part of a “vision for independence of Palestine” and considering it an honor to be part of that vision.

“I’m very humbled about this,” he said. “To be part of the history of Palestine. We are all called on to be a voice for those people who have been suffering for over 74 years.”

Dabeet said the most amazing feeling he felt during his trip was being at the United Nations during International Day of Peace, which was on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dabeet also had the opportunity to listen to the Palestinian president’s speech on Friday.

“We are extremely satisfied with his speech,” Dabeet said. “He was very frank and very clear about the vision of the Palestinian people living in peace and freedom with their justice and dignity back and living like any other nation in the world. It is very important we remember that Palestinians have been suffering for 74 years, and the international community has a responsibility to help and solve this unbelievable and long overdue major political problem.”

Dabeet also had the opportunity to make a statement at the United Nations, which read: “We go to the United Nations carrying our dreams, hopes, suffering and our desire to live in an independent Palestine. But some continue to insist on punishing the Palestinian people for dreaming to live in peace and dignity in their homeland.”

Throughout all of these meetings, Dabeet said that he as well as Palestine’s leaders all hope that the United Nations and the world as a whole will one day recognize Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, which was formally requested during the President’s visit. “We are totally serious about that request.”

Always looking ahead toward Palestine’s future, Dabeet added that he wanted to encourage others to do their own research as they help and try to support Palestinians in any way that they can as its leaders try to find a final solution.