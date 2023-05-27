Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For those who served in Vietnam, each of their stories are different. Local veteran Don Place feels that his time in the Vietnam War was especially unique.

Throughout the years, he has shared some of his stories through speaking at one of Jeff Kaufmann’s history classes at Muscatine Community College (MCC) as well as through his book, “Days”.

Now, with the help of MCC TV/Video Instructor and interviewer Chad Bishop, Place has gotten the opportunity to share his stories with the public. Their recorded interview was posted on the Muscatine Channel Access Nine YouTube channel on May 15, and has received over 10,000 views so far.

Originally, Bishop had only meant to film Place as he was speaking to Kaufmann’s class, but a camera malfunction forced him to stop mid-recording. Afterwards, finding the stories Place shared with the class compelling, Bishop asked Place if he could “do it right” and record a full interview with Place in his studio, who was more than willing.

“It’s a story, and (Place) tells a great story,” Bishop said. “Just the way he tells it, it reads like something you’d see in a movie.”

Place was able to share several stories within the one hour and 20 minutes interview. Originally being from Durant, Iowa, he was sent to Vietnam at age 18 where he served in the 101st Airborne Division from 1967 to 1968 as a forward observer.

“My tour in Vietnam was unusual because after the first couple of months, I was with one platoon in the company that was broken up, and my experience as a forward observer, I was placed in headquarters company with the 101st 506,” Place said, explaining why he had so many different experiences compared to other Vietnam vets. “I was reassigned whenever anyone needed a forward observer, so I was used all around Vietnam.”

Although the video interview has received attention as well as praise from those who have watched it, some have accused Place as embellishing or lying about his time in Vietnam, with some being unable to believe it simply because of how unusual his tour was due to his position as well as how unbelievable some of his stories seem.

“Vietnam veterans that were in Vietnam but weren’t in combat – only 7% of us were in combat and the rest had the jobs of supporting us, which is a valuable service – now they, for some reason or another, are very critical of us guys who were (in combat),” Place said.

As much as these detractors might have bothered him somewhat, Place has still tried to reply to their YouTube comments, assuring them that “I only went where they put me, and I only did what I had to do. As far as embellishments, I’ve held back several stories where I could have.”

For him, it’s not about bragging about combat or calling attention to himself, but simply about stating his perspective as well as the facts and the truth – a truth that, for him, is incredibly clear.

“I know everything that happened physically and visually and every other way from the time I got there to the time I left,” Place continued. “I can tell you anything, and I see it. It’s kind of a blessing and a curse, but you learn how to deal with it, and it makes it good as far as being able to tell what happened. I’m not trying to tell anybody other than what it really is.”

Overall, even with the occasional detractor, Place said that he felt pretty good about releasing the interview because of how it has shown him that there are people who are interested in service as well as in those who have served.

“The difference one person can make in combat is enormous, and I felt like that – like the difference I was making there was saving people’s lives, and it’s worth it,” he said. “Whether we won or we didn’t, we tried to make a difference, and sometimes that’s all you get credit for is trying. I feel this video and whatever I do for the rest of my life with the experience that I have, it could make a difference. It’s not going to help somebody in combat, but it might help somebody who’s going through something that feels like combat.”

Place’s interview can be watched at https://youtu.be/zjDDqkZUyYY, while his book, “Days”, is available through Amazon Books.

