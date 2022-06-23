Local vintage shop celebrates two successful years of business

MUSCATINE — Red&Lee Vintage, one of Muscatine’s more well-known locally-owned businesses, celebrated its second anniversary last Saturday. The future is looking bright for this vintage-focused shop, the business' owner says.

Focused on being both sustainable and eco-friendly, Red&Lee has spent two years specializing in pre-owned clothes, furniture and other stylish pieces that can be hard to find. Whether it’s something retro, completely unique or just comfortable, Red&Lee tries to offer something for everyone — including a chance to pet one of the owner’s three dogs while visiting.

Jennifer Williams, owner of Red&Lee, summed up the first two years, saying, “So far, so good.”

“There are some struggles, but all in all it’s been going really well,” she said.

When asked about what she thought contributed to her success, Williams pointed to the amount of support that she’s received from both the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and from members of the community. Last year, Williams received a $25,000 small business forgivable loan from the Chamber, something she’s still grateful for and considers a highlight of the past two years.

“I’ve also worked really hard at branching out and marketing in other locations in order to bring clients to Muscatine,” Williams continued. “I’m trying to meet new people so that I can have a wider base (of customers).

Another highlight Williams mentioned was getting the opportunity to redecorate her business, which in turn was able to provide an even more positive space for her clients to shop and relax in. As for any lessons she might have learned since first opening, Williams said she felt she was still learning when it comes to running and improving her business.

“It all kind of depends on the season. I cycle through a lot of mid-century modern furniture and décor, and 80s décor people seem to want too. I also seem to sell more women’s clothing than men’s, and I’m still trying to bring in lots of cool fashion,” she said.

All in all, Williams said she felt a large appreciation for all those who have supported her and her business in the past two years — both the people who have been there and who have continued to show up as well as those who help spread the word about the shop.

“I think there is a market that still hasn’t been reached in Muscatine, and I continue to meet people on a daily basis that don’t realize there are shops that we do have downtown, so I’m grateful for the people who do know and who come down. I’m grateful to people outside of the community, as well, from the surrounding Quad-City area that come to support us, as well,” she said.

Looking to the future, Williams added that she hopes to eventually use the backyard space that her property has as a way to offer it as a small event space. “That hasn’t come to fruition yet, but that is available for small parties or for people to have individual shopping hours or styling sessions for groups.”

Williams also hoped to bring in local artists in order to help highlight them within the community.

“I just want to have art classes and musicians here because I want to support other small businesses and provide opportunities for people in town to do something different,” she said.

Red&Lee Vintage, located on 124 West 2nd Street in downtown Muscatine, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.