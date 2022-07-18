Loconsole Family holds their second successful "Lemonade for a Cause" event

MUSCATINE — Lemonade stands are usually ran by kids looking to make money to fund their summer activities. One area family decided to aim higher and help as many people as possible.

On Saturday, the Loconsole family held its second annual “Lemonade for a Cause” event. From 9 a.m. to noon, Loconsole siblings Henry, Ted and Lucy sold lemonade and baked goods outside their home.

Members of the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office stopped by to help support the fundraiser. Before the end of the event, the Maeglin siblings, some of who traveled from New York and Pennsylvania, stopped by to purchase lemonade and share stories of their late father and MCSA’s founder, Dick Maeglin. The event allowed for virtual donations, giving people across the state and country a chance to participate.

In the end, the donations totaled $2120.95 for the MCSA (Muscatine Center for Social Action), going above and beyond last year’s total of $1,800. Tony “Tone” Loconsole said he and his family were thrilled with the results.

“I didn’t think we would surpass last year’s total,” Tony admitted. “You never know what it’s going to be like the second time you hold an event, but we were really blown away. I’m very happy and grateful for the support of the community, both locally and online from across the country.”

Tony said the first “Lemonade for a Cause” event was his wife’s idea to get their kids involved and show them the importance of giving back to their community.

“The kids really enjoy being out there, and it was just really encouraging to see that once we had started talking about doing it again, it was like an immediate yes from them,” Tony said. “They understand what the MCSA domestic shelter is. They know it’s a safe place for women and children and understand that the kids who live there are maybe having a different experience than our kids are.”

Tony said he and his wife wanted to hold this event because they know MCSA has struggled recently and they understand its staff needs additional support to continue serving people in Muscatine.

Many of MCSA’s fundraisers have been postponed because of COVID-19. Although its biggest annual fundraiser, “New Beginnings”, is expected to return in 2023, Tony and his family still wanted to raise money for MCSA.

“My overarching hope is that people understand that it really takes individuals to make a difference,” Tony said. “Whether that’s a small idea of selling lemonade outside your house or something more ambitious, everything helps.”

Tony said he felt confident that the family would be holding some sort of fundraiser next summer and is considering holding it at the Muscatine Farmer’s Market to attract more donors.

“I would tell folks to stay tuned,” he said. “So long as there’s a need, if we can help we’ll do our best.”