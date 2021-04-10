Logan Street lane closure delayed until Monday

Poor weather conditions will delay the lane closure on Logan Street in Muscatine until Monday.

One lane of traffic will be closed for four weeks while the street is patched from Cedar to Fulliam.

The southbound lane will be closed first. Work on the northbound lane will begin once that's completed.

Detours will be posted at the roundabout to direct traffic to Houser to head south, according to a news release from the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All-American Concrete, Inc., is also currently removing and replacing pavement on Ford Avenue. That work is expected to continue over the next three weeks. Lane restrictions will be in place as work progresses.

The current Full Depth Patching Project is part of the City of Muscatine 2020-2021 Pavement Management Program and resumed March 29. The project was delayed due to the uncertainty of road use tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contract is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract and some sections could be delayed until the 2021-2022 Pavement Management Program if adequate funds are not available for this contract.