MUSCATINE — It's the second weekend of the month and you know what that means — Second Saturday and Second Sunday. There are also several other free events happening around town this weekend.
Friday:
Rockin' on Sycamore, 7-10:30 p.m. The 2nd annual benefit for Muscatine Police Department Shop with a Cop. Christian rock night with Kim Wiseman and Friends, Redeemed, The Nate Drege Band. Near Medical Arts Building, Bark Chiropractic, 200 E. 2nd St.
Saturday:
Muscatine Area Farmers Market, 7:30-11:30 a.m., parking lot at 3rd and Cedar streets, many food, art and craft vendors.
Bowl for Kids' Sake, 2 p.m., benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County, Rose Bowl, 1411 Grandview Ave. Two hours of bowling plus silent auction, raffles and prizes.
Second Saturday, 4-8 p.m., featuring live music, art, food, vendors on 2nd Street between Cedar Street and Iowa Avenue, and on Iowa Avenue from Mississippi Drive to 3rd Street.
Rockin' on Sycamore 7-10:30 p.m. continues with classic rock night featuring Lefty and the Spinners, Pour Boyz, Roadside Circus, Blind Alley, 1st Impression. Near Medical Arts Building, Bark Chiropractic, 200 E. 2nd St.
Sunday:
Second Sunday Summer Concert Series will feature the Front Porch Pickers, old-time string music, 6 p.m., outside Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St. Rain or shine, lawn chair recommended. Presented by the Muscatine County Arts Council. Other dates include: Aug. 11: Crusin', '60s and '70s classic rock, Sept. 8: Anson Brothers, acoustic blues, variety, Oct. 13: BlueStem Trio, music from the American Songbook
Muscatine County Fair parade, 2 p.m., kicks off the county fair week July 17-21. Parade is sponsored by the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce and will feature the Great Parade caravan.
