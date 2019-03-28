COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Owners of dogs caught running at large in Columbus Junction may soon be facing impoundment fees under an ordinance amendment that passed its first reading by the city council Wednesday.
Although dogs found at large in the city could be seized and impounded under the city’s original ordinance, the amendment would now require owners to pay a fee when they come to claim their animal.
According to the amendment, a $25 impound fee would be assessed for the first offense, $50 for the second and $100 for the third and any successive offense of letting their dog run loose. Owners of unvaccinated dogs would also be required to have it immediately vaccinated.
Mayor Mark Huston said the amendment was developed following an employee meeting where officials agreed the existing city ordinance needed to be updated.
“How to handle dogs is not an easy project,” Huston acknowledged before the vote.
Two additional readings of the amendment must be approved before it goes into effect, although the council could waive the third and final reading.
In other action, the council set Friday, April 19, as this year’s city-wide cleanup day. City clerk Julie Heindel said she would put a list of acceptable material and other rules for the cleanup on the city’s website and would also publish the information in the local newspaper.
Council member Phil Kaalberg pointed out paint and other household chemicals would not be included in the cleanup, but could be disposed of by calling Joellen Schantz at the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department.
Kaalberg said Schantz would contact the Muscatine Transfer Station to arrange a drop-off time. There is no charge for that service for Louisa County residents.
Kaalberg also suggested the council submit a letter to state officials objecting to the proposed 25 percent rate hike being requested by Alliant Energy.
“We totally disagree with that,” Kaalberg said, and the rest of the council agreed.
Kaalberg also updated the council on the resignation of Staci Griffin as the Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director. Her last day was March 26.
Kaalberg said the EMA would be meeting later in the evening to discuss the process for replacing Griffin, but in the meantime, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner was serving as the interim EMA director.
In final action, Huston reported the Iowa Department of Transportation had recently installed new flashing lights in two locations along Iowa Highway 92 to warn traffic about the intersection of the highway and 2nd Street.
In a related discussion involving 2nd Street, Huston suggested the council would need to discuss how to handle the one-way status of the portion of that street that runs past the city hall/library building.
Earlier this year the council approved a truck route for the city, but has not yet set up any signage to alert truckers about the route. In the meantime, truckers and other drivers continue to run up 2nd Street in the wrong direction.
