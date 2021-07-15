LOST funds will go to property tax relief in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - If Columbus Junction voters approve a new one percent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) during the Nov. 2 city/school election, the revenue from the tax will be earmarked for property tax relief, community development or any other lawful use as determined by the mayor and city council.
That revenue purpose was included in a resolution calling for an election on the proposed LOST that the city council approved during its meeting on Wednesday.
The proposed LOST would replace a current tax that is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022. The current tax was originally adopted on Nov. 7, 2006, but the resolution setting up that tax had included the sunset clause.
The 2006 question had also stipulated that 50 percent of the revenue from the tax would go toward the construction of a new county jail.
The bonds used to finance that construction were paid off last year, about two years ahead of schedule.
If voters do not approve the new tax, Columbus Junction would stop collecting any revenue. Similar sunset clauses were included in the 2006/07 referendums approved in the unincorporated portion of the county and in Grandview.
Voters in those jurisdictions will also be asked to approve a new tax this fall.
In other action, the city council has renewed a push to develop a walking trail on Springer/145th Street and County Road X17 between Columbus Junction and Columbus City.
Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt and Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Regional Planner Jarred Lassiter updated the council on the status of a $133,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant that was awarded in 2015 to help finance the project.
According to the two, TAP grants are approved on a five-year cycle, meaning the trail project should have been initiated by 2020. Shutt pointed out that two bids were received by the county in 2019, but were rejected because they were nearly $90,000 above the grant funding.
He also told the council that secondary roads funds could not used to cover the 20 percent required local match, meaning if the city wanted to move the project forward, it would need to come up with the funds.
He and Lassiter also said it could drop the award and re-apply later.
The council eventually agreed to continue to move forward with the current grant award and asked Shutt to begin developing new bid documents for a possible January bid opening.
The council did not specify where it would get the local match funding, but members suggested the Roundy Fund would be the likely source.
In final action, the council received an update on Columbus Junction’s LULAC Council 3176 from community advocate Araceli Vazquez and former state director Mike Reyes. According to the two, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy awarded a COVID-19 grant that will continue to support the community advocate position in Columbus Junction through 2022.
Vazquez said she had helped develop food drives and distribution, purchased 10 Chromebooks for the library, distributed over 3000 facemasks and completed a variety of other efforts.
The two presented Mayor Mark Huston with a $3,000 donation following their presentation.
In final action, the council approved a five-year, $38,000 loan with Washington State Bank that will be used to help purchase a new street sweeper. A public hearing held before the vote did not draw any comments.