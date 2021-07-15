LOST funds will go to property tax relief in Columbus Junction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt and Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Regional Planner Jarred Lassiter updated the council on the status of a $133,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant that was awarded in 2015 to help finance the project.

According to the two, TAP grants are approved on a five-year cycle, meaning the trail project should have been initiated by 2020. Shutt pointed out that two bids were received by the county in 2019, but were rejected because they were nearly $90,000 above the grant funding.

He also told the council that secondary roads funds could not used to cover the 20 percent required local match, meaning if the city wanted to move the project forward, it would need to come up with the funds.

He and Lassiter also said it could drop the award and re-apply later.

The council eventually agreed to continue to move forward with the current grant award and asked Shutt to begin developing new bid documents for a possible January bid opening.

The council did not specify where it would get the local match funding, but members suggested the Roundy Fund would be the likely source.