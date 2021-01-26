LOST vote could come in Louisa County later this year

Originally, half of the local tax collected went to pay off the nearly $4 million in bonds used for construction of a new county jail and the other half was retained by the local jurisdictions for projects of their choice. The county paid off the remaining bond debt several months ago, which meant the entire tax is now available for the local jurisdictions to use as they want.

However, since the tax is set to expire in three of those jurisdictions, the supervisors have been investigating how to move forward with a new vote.

Danos told the board that voters in the three areas with a sunset clause would need to have the question placed before them in an election and then vote to approve it.

He said resolutions establishing a vote would first need to be approved by the governing board of jurisdictions representing at least half of the county’s population. He also told the board that a purpose for the tax would need to be presented to the voters. A majority of voters in those jurisdictions voting would then need to approve the tax for it to go into effect.

“I’d like to get it done this year,” supervisor Brad Quigley said after listening to Danos’ report.