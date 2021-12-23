 Skip to main content
Louisa Ambulance service to merge with Columbus Junction
Louisa Ambulance service to merge with Columbus Junction

Columbus Junction City Hall

 FILE PHOTO

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Beginning January 1, the Louisa County Ambulance Service will operate under the city of Columbus Junction’s umbrella, although a few details over the merger remain to be ironed out.

Mayor Mark Huston confirmed that date shortly after the city council adjourned its regular meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, Huston and other city officials provided an update on recent steps that had been taken to move the city’s acquisition of the ambulance service forward.

“We had a meeting with the (LCAS Board of Directors) on Monday night - Mark and (council member) Hal (Prior) and I met with them - and Mark officially appointed Hal and I to the board,” council member Frank Best reported.

Officials indicated the board would now likely be holding regular meetings, possibly monthly, and Best said he and Prior would be active participants in those meetings. He indicated the current board would remain intact for the next six months to provide some continuity for the service during the transition from its former nonprofit status to a city operation.

The city and the LCAS began discussing the changeover earlier this year and during its Sept. 8 meeting, the council approved moving forward with the acquisition.

According to discussions at that time, becoming a city-operated service would allow the LCAS to tap into additional government revenue sources. Louisa County was also reviewing the impact a new state law that would allow the supervisors to declare ambulance services as essential. That declaration would allow the county to assess property taxes to possibly boost the allocations that were already being provided to the three ambulance services operating in the county.

The Wapello Community Ambulance Service has operated as a city-owned service for the past couple of years, while discussions are expected to continue over the city of Morning Sun assuming ownership of the Morning Sun Ambulance Service.

Council member Tracy Harris was the only Columbus Junction official to raise a cautionary flag about the planned acquisition.

“With the ambulance, how is that coming along with the debt?” he asked.

Both Huston and Best assured the rest of the council that the service was not in any debt.

“There is no debt,” Huston said.

Best agreed, saying the budget information provided to the city did not show any debt.

City clerk Julie Heindel did point out the service might show cash flow issues periodically, but also indicated she did not believe it had any debt.

Officials said the service is currently operating under its own budget, but the city would assume the financial management and eventually would amend its Fiscal Year 2022 budget to include the ambulance expenses.

“They will continue to fundraise for an ambulance,” Huston said.

In other action, the council re-appointed Huston to the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors.

Oaths of office were also given to Huston and Prior for their recent re-election to their positions. Newly-elected council member Josh Buckman also took his oath of office.

