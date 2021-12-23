Louisa Ambulance service to merge with Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Beginning January 1, the Louisa County Ambulance Service will operate under the city of Columbus Junction’s umbrella, although a few details over the merger remain to be ironed out.

Mayor Mark Huston confirmed that date shortly after the city council adjourned its regular meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, Huston and other city officials provided an update on recent steps that had been taken to move the city’s acquisition of the ambulance service forward.

“We had a meeting with the (LCAS Board of Directors) on Monday night - Mark and (council member) Hal (Prior) and I met with them - and Mark officially appointed Hal and I to the board,” council member Frank Best reported.

Officials indicated the board would now likely be holding regular meetings, possibly monthly, and Best said he and Prior would be active participants in those meetings. He indicated the current board would remain intact for the next six months to provide some continuity for the service during the transition from its former nonprofit status to a city operation.

The city and the LCAS began discussing the changeover earlier this year and during its Sept. 8 meeting, the council approved moving forward with the acquisition.