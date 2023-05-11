WAPELLO - There will be little support for a proposed Mississippi River levee modification south of Muscatine from the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

The board agreed Tuesday to submit a letter questioning the project, which it claimed would dump excess flood waters for an extended period on Louisa County.

The supervisors met with county engineer Adam Shutt, who reported the one-month comment period on the proposal would expire on May 17 and outlined how the modification could impact Louisa County.

According to the proposal’s public notice, the Muscatine Island Levee (MIL) District is proposing two features be developed on the levee. The first feature would include raising and strengthening the mainstream levee from near Maple Grove Road to the Muscatine-Louisa County Line.

The modifications would reportedly provide a more resilient flood protection system and move the incipient point – the most likely overtopping location – downstream.

The change would reportedly mean more protection for nearby critical infrastructure, industrial development and multiple communities.

The second proposed feature would be the construction of a 1,000-foot hardened, controlled overtopping structure about one-half mile south of the Drainage District #13 pumping plant.

A specialized geosynthetic turf surface, which is resistant to high velocity water flow, would be installed on the levee slope and toe at the new incipient point. Flood water would flow over this point during extreme events, while allowing quick recovery once the river flood waters have receded, according to the public notice.

Shutt was especially critical of that last point, explaining seepage impacts did not appear to have been considered. He said seepage is a significant problem on the land side of the levee during high water and that water cannot be removed until the river level drops.

He indicated any introduction of additional flood waters would only magnify the problem; and the supervisors agreed.

“We are taking the brunt (of flooding) and there is not one thing that is going to benefit Louisa County,” supervisor Brad Quigley said.

Supervisor chair Chris Ball said the proposed controlled flooding scheme would likely cause County Road X61 to become impassible, which would impact grain being hauled to GPC and workers going to jobs in Muscatine or south of the city.

Quigley said he had stopped attending meetings of the Stakeholder Levee Group several months ago because most of the discussion had focused on developing parts of the proposed plan.

“It was good for them, but it wasn’t good for our taxpayers,” he had explained about his boycott of the meetings.

The supervisors approved a letter Shutt had developed in opposition to the proposal and Shutt said he would submit it to the Corps of Engineers.

In other action, the board:

Received monthly department updates from veterans affairs service officer Adam Caudle and public health service administrator Roxanne Smith;

Met with Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston over the possible transfer of a tax sale certificate for 414 Main Street to the city, but tabled action to talk with county attorney Adam Parsons on related enforcement options;

Tabled a decision on setting a public hearing to vacate a parcel of county land in Gladwin;

Approved a Class C liquor license for the Tipsy Traveler for one week at R7 near Grandview.

Two bids were also opened for the proposed reconstruction/incorporation of the 160th Street/County Road G44X intersection into the Grandview Bypass project.

The apparent low bid for the job was submitted by Heuer Concrete, Muscatine, at $115,349. Jones Contracting, West Point, bid $146,777. Shutt said the engineering estimate had been around $125,000.

