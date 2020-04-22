Louisa Board waits on fund balances before paying off bonds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — A final decision on paying off bonds issued in 2008 to construct the new Louisa County Jail will need to be delayed until questions on sales tax fund balances and remaining funding commitments are resolved, the county board of supervisors agreed Tuesday.

The delay will give time for county auditor Sandi Elliott to request updated figures from the county’s auditing company on how much money will remain in the county’s coffers, if the remaining debt on the original nearly $4 million bond sale is paid off.

The bond sale was held after voters approved a countywide sales tax in referendums held in 2006 and 2007.

Under an agreement between the county and the incorporated cities in the county, 50% of the tax revenue raised in the cities would go toward jail construction. The remaining 50% could be used by the cities for their own municipal projects.

The county also was allowed to keep 50% of the revenue raised in the unincorporated parts of the county. However, if the revenue in the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) account was not sufficient to pay off a bond payment, the county agreed to cover any shortfall.