Louisa Board waits on fund balances before paying off bonds

WAPELLO — A final decision on paying off bonds issued in 2008 to construct the new Louisa County Jail will need to be delayed until questions on sales tax fund balances and remaining funding commitments are resolved, the county board of supervisors agreed Tuesday.
The delay will give time for county auditor Sandi Elliott to request updated figures from the county’s auditing company on how much money will remain in the county’s coffers, if the remaining debt on the original nearly $4 million bond sale is paid off.
The bond sale was held after voters approved a countywide sales tax in referendums held in 2006 and 2007.
Under an agreement between the county and the incorporated cities in the county, 50% of the tax revenue raised in the cities would go toward jail construction. The remaining 50% could be used by the cities for their own municipal projects.
The county also was allowed to keep 50% of the revenue raised in the unincorporated parts of the county. However, if the revenue in the county’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) account was not sufficient to pay off a bond payment, the county agreed to cover any shortfall.
That caused the supervisors in 2008 to decide to keep all the county LOST revenue as a cushion and only rarely have they dipped into the account to use the funds for other purposes.
Elliott said that according to current figures, the county’s LOST balance is $1,547,472 and the remaining debt on the jail, which is scheduled to be paid off on June 1, 2023, is $1,364,160.
That difference has sparked officials of several of the county’s incorporated communities to push the county supervisors to pay off the bonds. That would allow the cities to begin keeping all the tax revenue before the 2023 final payment.
While supervisor Brad Quigley has indicated he would support that action, neither supervisor Randy Griffin nor Chris Ball have committed to that proposal because of remaining questions on the LOST balance.
The key issue is whether the current balance is accurate, since some of the revenue collected from the county’s incorporated cities has not been transferred to the county’s LOST account.
“It’s really two months behind,” Elliott told the board during Tuesday’s meeting, explaining the revenue received in April had actually been collected in February.
The supervisors eventually agreed that Elliott needed to contact Eide Bailly LLP, Des Moines, for updated figures that would show when the cities’ payments would be current.
Meanwhile, the supervisors also acknowledged there would be better coordination of future sales tax referendums. According to previous discussions, the original referendums that led to implementation of a sales tax in the county were flawed.
“The whole thing was messed up,” Quigley said, explaining voters in the different jurisdictions were not presented with the same referendum question.
Some included a sunset to the sales tax, while others did not. That likely will mean voters will need to decide again in 2022 if they want to continue the tax.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Received monthly department updates from conservation board director Katie Hammond, general assistance director Cyndi Mears and mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf.
• Approved the four-lot Buckman Estates Subdivision in Oakland Township.
• Approved a proclamation naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt also presented their weekly secondary roads department update. The two reported additional beams for the new County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello were expected next week.
Roehl indicated once the beams are set plans for pouring the deck can move forward.
