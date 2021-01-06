Louisa citizens to be surveyed on county growth

“It’s easier for us to gather information and then analyze it for you,” he said about the digital process, adding hard copies of the survey would be provided around the county.

“We’ll get those out in a variety of ways. We’ll have them at city halls, libraries – in the past, we’ve tried getting them into a few private places, like grocery stores and things like that,” James continued.

Another key component for public input will be to conduct stakeholder interviews. Leaders of the county’s major non-profits and community groups will be contacted to provide input, as will private-sector business leaders, farmers and others.

James also described using Zoom meetings to hold a visioning session with the LCPZC, along with a few other community leaders and students, which will be followed by an additional visioning meeting for guests selected by those who attend the first visioning meeting.

A third visioning meeting will also be held for guests identified by those who attend the second meeting.

James said a press release detailing the comprehensive plan kickoff and survey release will also be distributed to area newspapers in January.

The LCPZC agreed to hold its visioning meeting during its regular February 2 meeting.