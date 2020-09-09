Louisa commission to update 2002 comprehensive plan

He also said the commission would play a central role in the update by presenting ideas, feedback, direction and other guidance.

While the regional commission will conduct the process and write the plan, James made clear that its vision would come from the county.

“This is your plan — this is the county’s plan,” he said, which quickly led to a question from commission chair Michael Vance.

“What methods do you use to get (public) input?” Vance asked.

Louisa County supervisor Brad Quigley, who does not serve on the commission but normally attends its meetings, also indicated he was interested in those methods.

“There are a lot of people who have a lot of pride in this county,” he said, suggesting many of those would welcome an opportunity to provide their ideas for the future.

James said there were a variety of ways to gather that information, including one-to-one interviews with key community members, surveys, virtual public meetings and other methods.

“We’ll try to get a lot of different perspectives,” James said, adding those efforts would include outreach to the significant Hispanic and Chin (people who immigrated from Myanmar) communities in the county.