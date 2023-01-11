Louisa Conservation board discusses budget

WAPELLO — The regular monthly meeting of the Louisa County Conservation Board on Monday focused primarily on the board’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal.

LCCB Executive Director reviewed most of the proposed budget with the board members, who eventually approved the preliminary document to be presented to the board of supervisors later this month.

One of the key issues facing the conservation board members was settling on the amount of raises to be included in the budget proposal. The members finally agreed to go with the percentage that is eventually approved by the supervisors for other county staff.

The supervisors have not indicated how much they plan to provide. In the past, the percentage has generally been tied to the raises approved for most elected officials, but that may be difficult to match this year because of earlier action by the county compensation board.

The compensation board has recommended 33% increases for the county sheriff and county attorney; 16% for the county recorder, county treasurer and county auditor; and 10% for the board of supervisors.

The supervisors cannot raise the recommendation; and if they reduce the proposed raises, the reduction must be the same amount for all the positions.

In addition to the compensation board recommendation, the supervisors often also consider the raises negotiated between the county and the union bargaining units of the secondary roads department and county sheriff’s employees.

During Monday’s meeting of the LCCB, board member Joellen Schantz, who works as the office manager at the secondary roads department headquarters in Wapello, reported union negotiations were scheduled for Tuesday.

The unions have proposed 15% salary increases, but the county has not yet presented its initial offer in an public meeting.

Since the LCCB approved its budget with the motion to accept what the supervisors offer, Hammond indicated the board would not need to take any additional action on salaries.

However, the board did approve one other salary-related proposal, which will raise operations supervisor Noah Robb’s salary to 73% of Hammond’s annual pay. His pay is currently at 72% of Hammond’s.

In other action, the board elected Josh Hardin as its chair; with Elizabeth Kling, vice chair; and Joellen Schantz as the secretary-treasurer.

Hammond also announced the LCCB would be holding a special public meeting on Jan. 26, 3 p.m., in the main courtroom of the county courthouse for training on Iowa’s Open Meetings Law.

The meeting is part of an informal settlement reached with the Iowa Public Information Board concerning an impromptu September 19 meeting that was not properly noticed to the public and other issues.

