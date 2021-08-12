Louisa County Ambulance' move to paid service continues forward

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Conversion of the Louisa County Ambulance Service from a nonprofit, volunteer ambulance service to a paid service with full-time EMTs is moving forward, but other developments could impact if it remains in Columbus Junction.

LCAS board director Linda Verink told the Columbus Junction City Council during its regular meeting Wednesday that the service wished to become a branch of the city government to ensure it stays in the community.

Verink explained that a new state law identified ambulance services as essential, which means counties now can tax local residents to support those services, making them similar to law enforcement and fire departments.

She said if the LCAS went under the city’s wing, the county could tax for the service and then distribute the tax revenue to the city to help fund the service.

“(The tax revenue) would be divided between the cities that have the ambulance services,” she said, explaining the city of Wapello already operates one of Louisa County's three ambulances services. The city of Morning Sun is considering such a move.

“Would you be interested in doing that?” Verink asked, adding the LCAS board would continue to provide the oversight of the service.