Louisa County Ambulance' move to paid service continues forward

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Conversion of the Louisa County Ambulance Service from a nonprofit, volunteer ambulance service to a paid service with full-time EMTs is moving forward, but other developments could impact if it remains in Columbus Junction.
LCAS board director Linda Verink told the Columbus Junction City Council during its regular meeting Wednesday that the service wished to become a branch of the city government to ensure it stays in the community.
Verink explained that a new state law identified ambulance services as essential, which means counties now can tax local residents to support those services, making them similar to law enforcement and fire departments.
She said if the LCAS went under the city’s wing, the county could tax for the service and then distribute the tax revenue to the city to help fund the service.
“(The tax revenue) would be divided between the cities that have the ambulance services,” she said, explaining the city of Wapello already operates one of Louisa County's three ambulances services. The city of Morning Sun is considering such a move.
“Would you be interested in doing that?” Verink asked, adding the LCAS board would continue to provide the oversight of the service.
Jim Ingram, recently appointed as the LCAS executive director, the position Verink formerly held until she retired last year, said there were two primary advantages to the LCAS becoming a city ambulance service.
He said the city would be assured of the service remaining in Columbus Junction and higher Title 19 (Medicaid) payments would be paid.
City officials appeared receptive to the idea, but questions over the funding and other issues remained.
“I don’t know all the pros and cons,” Mayor Mark Huston acknowledged after listening to Verink and Ingram.
He did recall that the county board of supervisors was looking to consolidate all the ambulance services under one umbrella operated by the county.
“That is one of the options,” Verink agreed, adding she did not believe Wapello supported that proposal and wanted to maintain its own volunteer-based system.
“What happens if (Columbus Junction) says no (to assuming the LCAS)?” council member Hal Prior asked.
“We’d probably go back to the county,” Verink replied.
Huston said a yes or no answer was not immediately needed and an Aug. 16 meeting, which he planned to attend and which would include ambulance service representatives and city and county officials, might provide more information and guidance.
Huston also said he would talk with Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine to learn how that city’s ambulance service was working.
In the meantime, Verink reported that LCAS would hire four new EMTs and would continue to use volunteers for various tasks.
In other action, the council discussed ditch-filling activities with local property owners Jeremy and Christina Tisor, 316 Hilltop, and Dean and Patricia Winegarden, 323 Hilltop.
Both sets of property owners had filled ditches on their property, apparently without any formal approval by the city, which has an ordinance restricting that activity.
Huston asked public works staffers Todd Salazar and Jeff Vonnahme to inspect the areas and present a report back to the council.
The council also agreed to continue efforts to repair the roof and other features of the Columbus Community Heritage Center. The city is working with a Burlington architect to develop repair estimates for the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.