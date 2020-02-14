Louisa County Ambulance service hopes to replace 1998 ambulance in fleet

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Looking at the old ambulance, complete with 1990s wood trim in the back, which sits in the bay of the Louisa County Ambulance Service in Columbus Junction, director Linda Verink says that she and the ambulance had joined the service at about the same time.

The year was 1998 and Verink was taking her EMT certification classes. As part of the training, she was doing ride-alongs with EMTs in Louisa County. She recalls the ambulance being the vehicle she first responded to an emergency. The incident was a call where a subject was having trouble breathing. The subject was transported to the hospital.

“I was scared to death,” she recalls with a laugh. “Your adrenaline is pumping so hard. The training and experience has made a big difference.”

While she still has many years left to her career, the ambulance she began the career in is almost obsolete. Finding parts to service the 1998 Ford is no longer an easy thing to do. Verink said recently she had to replace the siren on the ambulance, which required her taking the existing 1998 siren out, taking photos of it, and sending the photos to a supplier, hoping they could find something that would fit.