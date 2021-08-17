Louisa County ambulance service talks continue

During Monday’s meeting, Griffin reminded the group that the supervisors had initially felt a single county-run and funded system was the best option for Louisa County.

However, he acknowledged Wapello officials did not appear to support that proposal and indicated the supervisors would consider alternatives.

One idea presented would follow Wapello’s model, with the MSAS and the LCAS, which are both non-profit organizations, reforming as municipal services.

The LCAS has already held one discussion about that possibility and Mayor Mark Huston told the group Monday his city council had not made any decision.

“At the moment, we are extremely neutral. We’re trying to figure out, how will it affect us,” he said.

“I think we need to have the three ambulance services decide what they want to do,” Griffin said.

He did add that he felt main ambulance bases needed to remain at Columbus Junction and Wapello, with possibly satellite bases at Morning Sun and the Letts/Grandview area.

Meanwhile, Morning Sun Mayor Tom Bryant, who also serves as the executive director for the MSAS, said his proposal for Morning Sun to take over the ambulance service had not gone far.