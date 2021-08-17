Louisa County ambulance service talks continue

WAPELLO — If the cities of Morning Sun and Columbus Junction were to assume the management of ambulance services in those communities, it would likely lead to a major modification of an initial proposal that called for a countywide and funded ambulance service in Louisa County.
Louisa County Supervisor Randy Griffin held a meeting Monday with around 15 people that included operators of the county’s three operating systems, city officials and others to discuss how the initial proposal was still evolving. Most of the same group met Aug. 2 when Griffin outlined the initial proposal.
According to discussions in the past, a new state law allows the county board of supervisors to identify ambulances as essential services and gives the supervisors the authority to assess a special tax for those services on property within that county.
There is also a provision of the law that allows an income tax surcharge to be levied against county residents’ income.
Louisa County currently provides around $114,000 in ambulance subsidies through the county’s general fund to the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS), Columbus Junction; Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS), Wapello; and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service (MSAS), Morning Sun.
The LCAS and the MSAS both are organized as non-profits and are governed by volunteer boards of directors. The WCAS is a city-owned service under the control of the city council and mayor.
During Monday’s meeting, Griffin reminded the group that the supervisors had initially felt a single county-run and funded system was the best option for Louisa County.
However, he acknowledged Wapello officials did not appear to support that proposal and indicated the supervisors would consider alternatives.
One idea presented would follow Wapello’s model, with the MSAS and the LCAS, which are both non-profit organizations, reforming as municipal services.
The LCAS has already held one discussion about that possibility and Mayor Mark Huston told the group Monday his city council had not made any decision.
“At the moment, we are extremely neutral. We’re trying to figure out, how will it affect us,” he said.
“I think we need to have the three ambulance services decide what they want to do,” Griffin said.
He did add that he felt main ambulance bases needed to remain at Columbus Junction and Wapello, with possibly satellite bases at Morning Sun and the Letts/Grandview area.
Meanwhile, Morning Sun Mayor Tom Bryant, who also serves as the executive director for the MSAS, said his proposal for Morning Sun to take over the ambulance service had not gone far.
He said funding was a primary concern, especially since any tax money raised through identifying ambulances as essential services would take 18 months to funnel down to the individual services.
In the meantime, Bryant said his service needed more funding support sooner, explaining the MSAS has the same overhead costs as the other services.
The group finally agreed to meet again on Aug. 30, which will give time for Huston and LCAS representatives to meet again with the Columbus Junction City Council on the possibility of the city taking over the LCAS operation.
Bryant said his council will not meet again until Sept. 8.