 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisa County announces last year's fine collections total, calling it a new record
0 comments
top story
LOUISA CO.

Louisa County announces last year's fine collections total, calling it a new record

{{featured_button_text}}
Louisa County Courthouse

Louisa County Courthouse in February 2019.

 File photo

WAPELLO — Through a public news release, the Louisa County Attorney's Office announced the delinquent fine collections total for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

According to County Attorney Adam D. Parsons, the office collected over $138,000 in delinquent fines. This is the highest amount the office has collected in the program's seven year history.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These fines were reflective of unpaid court debts, which are defined as "delinquent" under the Code of Iowa, that were collected by the Louisa County Attorney's Office. Not included in these totals were any jail fees, crime victim restitution, or any other non-delinquent fines.

Of the amount collected in 2020-2021, $44,500 was returned to Louisa County with the rest going to the state. In combination with previous years' returned totals, the program has officially collected $723,000.

By paying their delinquent fines, hundreds of Louisa County defendants had driver's license privileges restored.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dickinson charged with assaulting jail guard
Crime-and-courts

Dickinson charged with assaulting jail guard

  • Updated

WAPELLO — An additional charge has been added to the already lengthy list of charges against a convicted sex offender who allegedly led Louisa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News