Louisa County announces last year's fine collections total, calling it a new record

WAPELLO — Through a public news release, the Louisa County Attorney's Office announced the delinquent fine collections total for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

According to County Attorney Adam D. Parsons, the office collected over $138,000 in delinquent fines. This is the highest amount the office has collected in the program's seven year history.

These fines were reflective of unpaid court debts, which are defined as "delinquent" under the Code of Iowa, that were collected by the Louisa County Attorney's Office. Not included in these totals were any jail fees, crime victim restitution, or any other non-delinquent fines.

Of the amount collected in 2020-2021, $44,500 was returned to Louisa County with the rest going to the state. In combination with previous years' returned totals, the program has officially collected $723,000.

By paying their delinquent fines, hundreds of Louisa County defendants had driver's license privileges restored.

