WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) approved an amended sliding fee scale policy and scale for Fiscal Year 2024 during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The new policy and scale will cover skilled nursing, personal care, homemaker and partner program services provided by the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) staff but will only increase the maximum fee charged by the LCPHS for its personal care services.

LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith reviewed the new scale with the board, explaining the revisions were the culmination of efforts to obtain insurance and other reimbursements above what the LCPHS is currently receiving.

Under its previous system, LCPHS billed a maximum per visit of $150 for skilled nursing, $40 for personal care and $30 for homemaker.

However, Smith said the maximum Title 19 reimbursements allowed were $145.50 for skilled nursing; $66.07 for personal care; and $21.52 to $22.44 for homemaker. Title 19 makes up a major share of the LCPHS activities, she reported.

As a comparison, Smith also provided the BOH with the Blue Cross/Blue Shield (BC/BS) maximum reimbursements, even though only a few LCPHS’ clients participate through that insurance program.

For skilled nursing, the BC/BS maximum reimbursement is $181, while for personal care it is $59. BC/BS does not provide homemaker reimbursements.

Since the current reimbursements are below the maximum allowed by the insurance programs, Smith estimated the LCPHS was not collecting around $12,000 in reimbursements.

However, since assessing some clients the higher fees could create a financial hardship, Smith said the LCPHS staff developed a sliding fee scale with differing fees based on monthly adjusted income.

Under that scale, the maximum skilled nursing and homemaker fees would not change, but the maximum personal care fee would climb to $60.

She also told the board the new policy would allow adjustments to be made by the administrator. Current clients would also be grandfathered into the new policy, which would mean their costs would continue to be assessed at the old lower rates.

The new fee schedule and policy will go into effect beginning July 1.

Other action

Smith notified the board that she had been requested to conduct a 2023 mosquito surveillance program in Louisa County. Smith has conducted the program, which is intended to monitor the county for the presence of mosquito species known to be carriers of various diseases, for several years in cooperation with the Iowa State University Department of Entomology.

The board approved the program, which will pay the county $200 per week.

Smith also updated the board on regular public health activities and financial information, and the board received its monthly environmental health report from sanitarian Brian Thye

Burdette Davis, community health consultant for the newly reorganized Department of Health and Human Services, provided a board of health orientation and financial review to the board members.

Davis praised the staff and operation of the LCPHS, explaining some of Smith’s policies and activities had been copied by other area county public health services.

In final action, the board adopted a new durable medical equipment (DME) loan policy. Smith said a variety of equipment was available for temporary loan from the LCPHS, but often the equipment was not returned.

Under the new policy, LCPHS staff will question borrowers over the intended use of the equipment and how long it will be used. If it is determined the equipment use will be long term, the staff will provide information on other available programs.

Borrowers will also need to provide identification and sign a liability waiver.

