Louisa County asks for help with new mental health law

WAPELLO — It took two meetings, but the Louisa County Board of Supervisors finally sent a letter Tuesday to the Iowa Department of Management (DOM), asking it to provide guidance on implementing a new Iowa mental health law.

The supervisors had agreed at the Aug. 17 meeting to send the letter, which had been prepared by the Southeast Iowa LINK (SEIL) mental health and disability services (MHDS) region, but postponed the action because it had not been included in that meeting’s agenda.

Instead, the board had asked county auditor Sandi Sturgell to send the same letter from her office. Sturgell confirmed to the board on Tuesday that she had sent her letter and the board then formally approved sending its own.

The new law will dissolve Fund 10, which is used to pay the counties’ mental health/disability service administrative costs, in 2023. Eventually, the state will assume the MHDS costs from all the regions, but that leaves counties in limbo over how to handle county employees who perform regional duties.

Those employees are currently paid through Fund 10.